“The sky is going to fall on Joel Embiid when James Harden comes to Philly to play”: Skip Bayless believes the 76ers were better against the Bucks without The Beard than they’ll be with him

According to analyst Skip Bayless, the sky is going to fall on Joel Embiid when James Harden plays because The Beard is “going to dominate the basketball”.

The Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets were involved in a blockbuster trade on trade deadline day. The deal involved Philly getting Ben Simmons out of their hair, along with sending away Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, and a few draft picks in exchange for James Harden and Paul Millsap.

The Nets are trading James Harden to the Sixers in a deal for Ben Simmons, per @ShamsCharania @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/5VF7PKJErY — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 10, 2022

Acquiring Harden, even if it meant sending a few integral role players away, the Sixers sure have gotten much better on paper. In Year 13, sharing the court with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, James was averaging a solid 22.5/8/10.2 for Brooklyn this season.

Add him on a squad with Joel Embiid, who is playing the best basketball of his career, the Sixers instantly become one of the deadliest squads in the whole league. However, analyst Skip Bayless thinks otherwise…

Let’s get into it.

“The Sixers were better last night without James Harden than they’ll ever be with him”: Skip Bayless

While there are many who consider the duo to be one of the most offensive talented pairs in the league, there are analysts like Skip Bayless, who think that the Sixers are not going to be a good team with Harden on it.

After Philly’s yesterday night’s win against the Bucks, Bayless was sure that the team without Harden was better than they’ll ever be with The Beard on the team. Bayless also spoke about how with Harden on the team, Joel’s chances of winning the MVP will go down. Skip said on the latest episode of “UNDISPUTED”:

“I believe the Sixers were better last night without James (Harden) than they’ll ever be with James Harden. I believe that. All of a sudden, everything’s gonna change for the best big man in basketball.

The sky is going to fall on MVP frontrunner Joel Embiid when James comes to play cause James wants the basketball, James is going to dominate the basketball.”

“The Sixers were better last night without James Harden than they will ever be with him.” — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/lQwBttp9rR — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) February 18, 2022

Doc River’s boys are currently 3rd in the East with an impressive 35-23 record. We can only be patient to see just how well Embiid and Harden manage to connect on the floor together.