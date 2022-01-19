“The sky’s the limit for Cade Cunningham”: Andrew Wiggins and Steve Kerr laud the Pistons youngster amid his tremendous rookie season

After the Warriors-Pistons clash, coach Steve Kerr had some praise for 20-year-old rookie Cade Cunningham.

After a pretty horrific start to his first-ever NBA season, Cade Cunningham is finally showing his true colors. The #1 pick of the 2021 Draft was termed as a “bust” by naysayers and was heavily trolled on NBA Twitter and NBA Reddit. However, after a series of poor performances, Cunningham has been proving all the doubters wrong.

Cade finally found his rhythm and is balling like the prodigious talent he was envisioned to be when the Pistons selected him. Even though the Pistons haven’t been grabbing wins, Cunningham has been constantly impressing his opponents and coaches around the league.

“Cade Cunningham looks like he’s settling in”: Steve Kerr

After his recent 8-point, 4-assists performance against the Warriors, coach Kerr had some words for the 6-foot-6 guard’s overall game:

“He looks like he’s settling in. He’s shooting the ball much better. You could see early in the season that he had all that in his game: the stepbacks, crossovers, penetration, and finding people over the top of the defense with his size.”

Cade Cunningham will just continue to keep getting better 💪 pic.twitter.com/geS2ubsLbV — Pistons Nation (@PistonsNationCP) January 19, 2022

Former #1 pick Andrew Wiggins too spoke about Cade’s game before their clash:

“He’s a really good player. He came in ready and can do it all. He can score the ball. He can play make, defend. So, the sky’s the limit for him. He’s a good young player.”

Putting up a solid 15.4/5.5/5.3, Cade is ranked 2nd in the Rookie ladder, only behind Cavs big man Evan Mobley.