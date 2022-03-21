“The turning point for Duke was when Coach K used his forces to heal his injured players”: NBA Twitter reacts as the Blue Devils defeat Michigan State to advance to the Sweet 16

With Duke defeating Michigan State 85-76 in the 2nd round of the NCAA March Madness, Coach K grabbed his 1,200th career win.

Yesterday night was the last time we saw a Coach K-Tom Izzo clash, and the battle couldn’t have been any more gripping. The #2 Duke Blue Devils took on the #7 Michigan State Spartans at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena for the 2nd round clash of the NCAA March Madness battle.

A well-contested battle that was exciting right from tip-off ended with Paolo Banchero and co. grabbing a huge 85-76 win over Izzo’s boys. With this victory, the Blue Devils not only enter the Sweet 16 but also help Coach Mike Krzyzewski achieve his 1,200th career win and 99th NCAA tournament win (both are the most by any coach).

DUKE’S NOT DONE YET! 🔥😤 (2) Duke outlasts (7) Michigan State 85-76 in a CLASSIC to advance to the #Sweet16! #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/HmrX4vsD20 — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 20, 2022

Historic night for Coach K 💙 pic.twitter.com/NFo79m712c — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 20, 2022

NBA Twitter congratulates Coach K for his 1,200th career win

As soon as Duke won the contest and Coach Mike achieved an incredible record, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

I think the real turning point in the game was when Coach K used the Force to heal his player. #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/3Nvdi7Wzs8 — Ryan McGee (@ESPNMcGee) March 21, 2022

How Coach K is avoiding retirement pic.twitter.com/iTm5wBZ9Nq — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) March 20, 2022

The Blue Devils will now play their Sweet 16 clash against the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Thursday night. Paolo Banchero and co. will hope to grab the win and make Krzyzewski the only coach in college basketball history to join the 100-win club.