“Jusuf Nurkic tosses a fan’s phone courtside”: The Bosnian international first stares a guy down and then does something that will land him in trouble

Jusuf Nurkic loses his cool and confronts a fan, stares him down, and tosses his phone away after the Pacers blew out his Blazers.

How much ever we want racism to end for good, every now and then somewhere across the world somebody gets killed, someone gets mentally or physically abused. Every time we think that we will get past it something big happens to make us realize we haven’t come much further from it.

While there are similar things to deal with for many professional athletes who even suffer racism at the hands of the audience, there are some players who cannot even handle trash talk.

Also read: “There is no Michael Jordan or LeBron James or Kobe Bryant without Bill Russell”: Former Bulls point guard and MJ’s teammate discusses the Celtics legend’s importance

Jusuf Nurkic of the Portland Trail Blazers might be one such guy. His first world problems include some trash-talking civilians who buy courtside tickets to enjoy conversations with players and sometimes tease them when they play badly.

The Bosnian international has failed to get the Blazers fans some hope of seeing their team playing winning basketball for the first time in 9-years. And now that he’s out injured for the team’s last 11 games, he can’t keep enough calm to not throw a fan’s phone.

Jusuf Nurkic stares down a fan and tosses his phone away

The Portland Trail Blazers, who are looking to win as many games as possible to qualify for the Play-in tournament in the West, took on the already out of contention Indiana Pacers from the East.

It wasn’t much of a game as the Pacers ran away with a 129-98 victory, not giving the Blazers any chance to come back whatsoever. Nothing was interesting throughout the game from Blazers’ side until Nurkic, at the end of the game, did this with a fan.

Jusuf Nurkic with no regard for this gentleman’s phone pic.twitter.com/eJvcSkj5PQ — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 21, 2022

It goes without saying that hecklers can be too difficult to deal with, but until it is racist or any other derogatory remark offending something that is intolerable. But even if they were doing that, it doesn’t give him the right to grab their phone or do anything of that nature.

Safe to say the stare-down didn’t go the wrong way and everyone went back home as they came to the game. For his insane offense though, Nurkic will be facing some serious consequences anytime soon.

Also read: “LeBron James will finish with more points than Michael Jordan and more assists than Magic Johson”: NBA analyst Chris Broussard gives the King his due but has MJ as the undisputed GOAT