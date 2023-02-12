“The Veteran takes the tab in New Orleans”: Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram Hilariously Reveal how CJ McCollum Has Them Covered

The NBA is a place where if you are good enough, you are old enough. Hierarchy isn’t a prevalent feature, especially with respect to status in the league. Young stars becoming the nuclei of teams isn’t a new feature of the premier basketball show on earth.

However, in the dressing room, the rookies’ or young guns’ rapport with the established, seasoned vets is different. Rookies are often hazed and yet taken care of in various aspects, by their more experienced teammates.

In New Orleans, the veterans seem to be taking care of their youngsters well. At least, CJ McCollum is doing his bit, it would appear with young stars Zion Williamson and Brandom Ingram.

In a media session with SLAM magazine, the young Pels admitted how CJ had them covered. And the reactions suggest a wholesome bond between the senior citizen and the younger members of the squad.

CJ McCollum was unanimously voted “most likely” to pick up the tab at a team outing.

When asked about the same, the youngsters didn’t need much time to arrive at an answer. CJ McCollum, the 10th-year veteran, seems to have taken to his vet duties quite well.

McCollum is widely recognized as one of the best teammates in the league. After a long stint with the Portland Trailblazers, CJ was moved to the Pelicans last season, and it seems none of the intangibles he brought to his teams have gone away.

CJ, one of the best players ever to not be voted in as an All-Star, probably ends up with career earnings less than his star teammates. But veteran duties clearly aren’t to be shied around with. The senior citizen takes the tab, regardless of the status of the young ones, it appears.

McCollum’s status as one of the best teammates was made evident to the public with the reactions to his departure from Oakland. Oakland’s favorite, Damian Lillard‘s message to his long-term back-court and the heartfelt nature of the same told a story that made CJ more endearing than ever.

Damian Lillard said the move hurt his heart while he wished CJ the best of luck.

Lillard, one of the NBA’s biggest stars, was McCollum’s running mate through the length of their careers. Until the trade, the two were inseparable and had formed quite a bond at Oakland.

CJ’s presence on and off the court clearly had an impact on Dame. The superstar guard stated how he was grateful for CJ’s brotherhood and friendship above everything else.

It isn’t every day that a teammate claims to have his heart hurt to see another leave. To get that sort of praise from someone who has seen a lot of turmoil around him is special. CJ McCollum certainly has quite the impact on his teammates, regardless of the situation he finds himself in.

