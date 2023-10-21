7 Months After JaVale McGee Called Out Shaquille O’Neal for ‘Bullying,’ Lakers Legend Highlights 3x Champion’s Impressive Preseason Play

Shaquille O’Neal recently praised Sacramento Kings’ JaVale McGee by sharing a video of him on Instagram. Shaq shared a clip praising a play by McGee in the recent preseason game between the Kings and the Warriors. This comes months after the relationship between the two took a plunge, and was initially posted by NBCS Authentic.

McGee, who has been in the NBA since 2008, has often been mocked for his skills by Shaq, especially on his Shaqtin’ a Fool TV show. Fed up by the repeated use of his clips, McGee had hit back at Shaq during an appearance on the Draymond Green show, accusing him of being disrespectful towards the veteran.

McGee had claimed that Shaquille O’Neal had been bullying him via Shaqtin’ A Fool, something his mother also later claimed.

Shaquille O’Neal shares clip of impressive JaVale McGee play

McGee has been part of the Sacramento Kings’ preseason and finished with 6 points off the bench in the recent loss. The Warriors ran out 1-point winners in the end. However, that was after JaVale McGee produced an impressive block and a runaway dunk in a matter of seconds.

Pitted against Dario Saric, McGee initially blocked a 2-point shot before running upcourt to finish the resulting counter. His move and celebration after the dunk was shared on Instagram by NBCS Authentic, along with the caption “OMG JaVale!”.

The clip was later shared by Shaquille O’Neal via his Instagram story. This was despite the fact that he consistently mocked McGee via clips on his Shaqtin’ A Fool show. Alongside Dwight Howard, McGee was a constant target for O’Neal, leading to a response from the player himself:

“I was like ‘Did they just put me on Shaqtin’ a Fool for missing a layup?’ Not air balling a layup, nothing crazy. Just went coast to coast. I might have did a move. This is it, bro. I’m not going for this s**t no more.”

Needless to say, Shaq appears to have made an attempt to move on from the feud. The 4-time NBA champion probably realized that he had crossed a line or two with his constant mockery of McGee, and wishes to make amends.

Dwight Howard is also constantly targeted by Shaquille O’Neal

Apart from trolling McGee, another big man in the form of Dwight Howard has also been consistently targeted by Shaq. Shaq was guilty of using his show to take revenge on Howard for a longstanding feud.

The disagreement apparently began due to Howard using Shaw’s Superman nickname but spilled over even after the two stopped playing in the NBA. While the two also seem to have moved on from the feud, Howard had once jokingly claimed that he planned to kill Shaq.

Back in 2020, Howard had said that he and his teammate McGee planned to square off with O’Neal. Of course, Howard was then playing for the LA Lakers, while Shaq had long retired and was a TNT analyst.