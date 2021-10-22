Basketball

“Stephen Curry was just… Stephen Curry! Those last two 3s were ridiculous!”: Warriors’ Head Coach Steve Kerr compliments the Chef on his brilliant performance against Paul George and the Clippers

"Stephen Curry was just... Stephen Curry! Those last two 3s were ridiculous!": Warriors' Head Coach Steve Kerr compliments the Chef on his brilliant performance against Paul George and the Clippers
Raahib Singh

Previous Article
"Aim Assists just locks you on": Dr DisRespect Rages after Dying to 100 Thieves Tommey
Next Article
"Russell Westbrook is back to talking sh*t to everyone": Anthony Davis gives a hilarious update on the former MVP post his debacle in the season opener
NBA Latest Post
"Russell Westbrook is back to talking sh*t to everyone": Anthony Davis gives a hilarious update on the former MVP post his debacle in the season opener
“Russell Westbrook is back to talking sh*t to everyone”: Anthony Davis gives a hilarious update on the former MVP post his debacle in the season opener

LA Lakers big man Anthony Davis gives an update on Russell Westbrook. The former MVP…