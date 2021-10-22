"Stephen Curry was just... Stephen Curry! Those last two 3s were ridiculous!": Warriors' Head Coach Steve Kerr compliments the Chef on his brilliant performance against Paul George and the Clippers

Warriors’ Head Coach Steve Kerr heaps praise for Stephen Curry, who bounced back from a poor shooting performance with a perfect quarter

The Golden State Warriors are back, and they’re back with a bang! The Warriors are now 2 and 0 to begin the season, as they took down the Los Angeles Clippers tonight. The Clippers gave the Warriors a run for their money, but the Dubs held their ground and won the contest 115-113.

Stephen Curry, who had a poor shooting performance against the Lakers, knew what he had to do to make things right. He started the game off right and went for 25 points in the first quarter alone. Curry tied his career record for the most points in the 1st Quarter. The Chef ended the game with 45 points and 10 rebounds, shooting 8/13 from the deep.

Andrew Wiggins had 17 points, Draymond Green had 10, and Damion Lee added 11 from the bench.

Steve Kerr heaps praise on Stephen Curry and the Warriors for battling the entire game

After a strong first quarter, the Warriors built a lead as big as 19 points. However, the Clippers ended the 2nd Quarter on a 21-3 run, taking a 1 point lead to close the half. To seal the win, Stephen Curry hit two huge 3s.

After the game, Steve Kerr sat with the media to talk about the team’s performance. He said,

“I thought our guys just really stuck with it. Draymond and Andre were amazing defensively. Steph Curry was just Steph Curry… Never been anybody like him. Those last two 3s were just ridiculous.”

Steve Kerr was right about the crowd. The Chase Center was filled to capacity, with over 18,000 people in attendance. The electric Warriors’ crowd sure would have been a factor in the Chef popping off.

Let’s hope the Warriors continue their streak, as they visit their third California neighbor, the Sacramento Kings on Sunday.