“The Warriors championship has an asterisk for playing against the fraudulent Celtics”: Skip Bayless dismisses Stephen Curry and co.’s title while hating their championship parade

Skip Bayless gave multiple reasons for hating Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors championship parade.

After defeating several odds, the Golden State Warriors are the NBA champions. Led by first-time Finals MVP Stephen Curry, Steve Kerr and co. won their 4th title in 6 Finals appearances since 2015.

Flying to the Bay Area to celebrate their success with the fans, the Warriors had several people show up for their championship parade. Skip Bayless, being the peculiar human he is, had a huge problem with the same.

Explaining why the parade made him “sick”, Bayless said:

“I did not love anything about this parade. It made me sick. They make me sick. I don’t get beloved Steph because all year-long beloved Steph got more and more showboaty, out of control, with ego mania on the floor as he shot a career-worst from 3. He finally fell under 40% for the first time and yet now, people are saying he belongs in not only the top 10, in reading he belongs in the all-time top 5.

I had to watch one Warriors fan, get his pet goat to the parade, wearing a Steph jersey. And I’m thinking ‘even LeShannon can’t love that one’ cause you still have LeBron as the all-time GOAT.”

“Stephen Curry and co. played against a flawed and fraud Celtics”: Skip Bayless

The “UNDISPUTED” analyst further explained how Steph’s on-court antics made him cringe. And finally, Bayless wildly claimed that GSW’s championship deserved an asterisk for facing off against the “fraudulent” Celtics in the Finals.

“I have to put up with Steph and he’s doing ‘I put him to sleep’, right? All year long he’s shimmying, and he’s running all the way to the other end after he got and-one at Golden State’s Game 6. He ran all the way to the other end to excite the crowd before he returned to the far end to shoot the free throw and-one. And then he’s putting everybody to sleep and he’s putting me away because it’s he’s to watch it because they did do it, they pulled it off. I still say deserves an asterisk cause it should say ‘asterisk: fraudulent foe, fraudulent finals’. How about FFF – ‘Fraudulent Finals Foe’ because the Celtics were completely flawed and fraud.”

This championship deserves an asterisk for the fraudulent foe they faced in the Celtics. More @Undisputed, now on FS1 https://t.co/i4NVL7wh26 — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) June 21, 2022

Bayless can hate Curry and co. all he wants, but it won’t change the fact that the San Francisco-based team has been one of the most successful dynasties after the 2000s era.

