“The Warriors pulled out those designer belts tonight and gave Luka an a** whipping”: Kendrick Perkins’ no filter verdict on Game One of WCF

Former NBA player turned ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins offers his unadulterated take on Luka Doncic and the Mavericks suffering a blowout loss against the Warriors.

The Warriors were in no mood to let Jason Kidd and his crew continue their party from Pheonix. The Dubs looked to take care of business in Game One of the WCF, defeating the Mavericks by 25-points. Steve Kerr let everyone know he had arrived after he missed time due to COVID-19.

Golden State had all five of its starters score in double-digits despite having a lackluster first half. However, the Splash Brothers would flip the switch come halftime, with the Warriors scoring 34-points in their iconic 3rd quarter.

Coach Kerr and his crew put the clamps on Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic. Andrew Wiggins, who hadn’t been the same since the All-Star break, stepped up at this crucial juncture. The Warriors forward did a phenomenal job of containing Luka Magic.

Andrew Wiggins: 19 pts

8-17 fg

3-8 3pt

5 reb

3 ast

1 stl

1 blk

+28 (team best) Also primary defender on Luka Doncic:

20 pts

6-18 fg

3-10 3pt

7 to

-30 — Grant Liffmann (@GrantLiffmann) May 19, 2022

With the Warriors putting on a spectacle at the Chase Center, ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins couldn’t control his excitement, taking to Twitter to express himself.

Kendrick Perkins’ no holds barred verdict on WCF’s Game One.

Post his NBA career, Perkins has found significant success as an analyst on ESPN. There is no doubt that Big Perk understands the game, having played 14-seasons in the league and won a championship. However, Perkins seems to have got carried away by social media off-late, a case in point being Game One of the WCF.

The Warriors pulled out all the stops at Luka Doncic, who was coming off red-hot, beating the first seeded Phoenix Suns in the semi-finals. It was a rough night for Doncic as the Mavs, who were was unable to get past Coach Kerr’s designed system of playing ball.

Post the Mavs suffering a blowout loss, Big Perk tweeted out his brutally honest take on the game.

The Warriors pulled out those designer belts tonight and gave Luka and the Mavs a good old fashion ass whipping!!! They were on Luka ass like back pockets. Carry the hell on… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) May 19, 2022

Judging by his tweet, Big Perk seems to have let his emotions get the better of him, as we all know the unpredictable nature of the playoffs. Though the Warriors have championship DNA, one wouldn’t expect Luka to have such a performance going ahead in the series.

The unpredictable nature of the playoffs can be gauged from the fact that the Warriors were down 55-points at one time in Game Five of the WC semi-finals against the Grizzlies.