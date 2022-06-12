“Andrew Wiggins’ daughter rocks a t-shirt with her dad’s iconic dunk on Luka Doncic”: When Mr. Fantastic put the Mavs superstar on a poster

Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins’ daughter dons a t-shirt of her dad’s poster dunk on Luka Doncic during the recent WCF.

The 2021-22 season has been a breakthrough year for Andrew Wiggins emerging as an All-Star with the Warriors. The former 1st pick in the 2014 draft was labeled a bust during his stint with the Timberwolves. However, Steve Kerr and his staff have groomed him into an elite two-way player.

The Dub Nation showed faith in Mr. Fantastic’s capabilities, acquiring him in a trade most termed a mistake. Nonetheless, Wiggins has proved his mettle playing under the Big 3 of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green.

While he may have hit a slump post the All-Star break, Wiggins is more than making it up for it in the current Finals. In a crucial Game Four on the road, Wiggins was the only one who came to the aid of Stephen Curry at the Warriors’ offense, scoring a 17-point double-double with 16-rebounds.

Also read: “Team Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole beat Team Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins”: NBA Twitter reacts to Warriors’ jam session ahead of Finals

With the series tied at 2-2, Wiggins would address the media, accompanied by his daughter, who was wearing a t-shirt of her dad posterizing Luka Doncic.

Andrew Wiggins’ daughter reminds Luka Donic of an embarrassing event.

Wiggins’ iconic poster on Luka Magic during the WCF remains one of the top highlights of the current playoffs. Wiggins had Luka at his mercy on both ends of the court, exhibiting his phenomenal athleticism with a dunk on the Mavericks superstar.

Andrew Wiggins’ second poster dunk of these playoffs. Gets Luka Doncic more ferociously than he got Brandon Clarke. pic.twitter.com/lnEhlNUQzr — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 23, 2022

Initially ruled as an offensive foul, the call got overturned on Steve Kerr’s appeal. Wiggins’ dunk served as a reminder for those who had written him off. The Canadian native has blossomed under the leadership of Coach Kerr.

Recently, Wiggins caught up with the media post their Game Four win over the Celtics. Accompanying him was none other than his little one, who caught everyone’s attention with her t-shirt. The proud daughter wore a t-shirt of her father’s dunk on Luka.

Wiggs’ daughter rocking a shirt with his Luka poster on it 😂 pic.twitter.com/lPxtKyikXn — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 11, 2022

With two wins away from a championship, one can only imagine how thrilled Wiggins’ family would be if the Warriors capture the Larry O’Brien trophy.

Also read: “Draymond was right they didn’t need you”: NBA Twitter reacts to Kevin Durant’s comments on being replaced by Andrew Wiggins