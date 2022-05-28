“After I got here I’d say the s*x appeal went to a completely different level”: Spencer Dinwiddie embarrasses his teammates at a recent media interaction

Newly acquired Mavericks point guard Spencer Dinwiddie had a hilarious response when asked about his journey with the Dallas team so far.

Earlier this year, the Dallas Mavericks acquired Spencer Dinwiddie from the Wizards in exchange for Kristaps Porzingis and a second-round draft pick. The deal proved beneficial for the Mavs, who reportedly had been at loggerheads with big man Porzingis for a while now.

Dinwiddie looked like the perfect fit on the Mavs, coming off the bench. The former Nets guard did manage to take some load off superstar Luka Doncic in his limited role on the roster. The recent playoffs witnessed Luka Magic and co finally end their first-round curse, clinching a spot in the WCF.

In his 4th career playoff appearance, Dinwiddie averaged 14.2 PPG playing 27.8 MPG. The Mavs guard was an impressive 41.7% from the 3-point line. Just like Luka, the 2022 playoffs ended Dinwiddie’s first-round jinx, as well.

During a recent press conference, Dinwiddie seemed to be in an extremely playful mood such that his teammates had to intervene.

“I think we’re the best-looking team in the league”: Spencer Dinwiddie on his addition to the Mavs.

From his recent conversation with the media, Dinwiddie appears to be enjoying his time in Dallas, and why not? Though they failed to get past the WCF, the Mavs surprised everyone, especially by beating the first-seeded Suns in a Game Seven at Phoenix.

Nonetheless, there is no doubt that the Mavs front office needs to provide Luka some help, who was frustrated towards the end. Mark Cuban and co should not waste more time with the Slovenian superstar being at the top of his prime.

At the same time, the Mavs do have a lot of positives to take from their recent postseason run, which was evident from point guard Dinwiddie’s recent media interaction.

When asked about the Mavs this year, Dinwiddie had the following response.

“Before I got here, I would say connected. It seems like there was great chemistry, and after I got here, I’d say se*y because the s*x appeal went to a completely different level. I looked across the bench, and I was like, you know, we have a really good-looking group. I think we’re the best-looking team in the league, said Dinwiddie.”

Here’s that full Spencer Dinwiddie quote, which is as wild and true to the Mavs’ humor this season as you’d expect: “I think we’re the best looking team in the league, bruh.” Theo Pinson (with THJ, DFS and Bullcok) in the background: “Get him off the mic!” pic.twitter.com/hrWJVFNSCn — Callie Caplan (@CallieCaplan) May 27, 2022

Dinwiddie sure did make his teammates cringe, who cried to get him off the mic.

It was heartening to see the Mavs maintain a positive outlook post their elimination, as they have a lot of potential yet to be explored.