Basketball

“A 6″2′ Stephen Curry has more rebounds than 6″10′ Dwight Powell and Maxi Kleber”: The baby-faced assassin displays big men skills

"A 6"2' Stephen Curry has more rebounds than 6"10' Dwight Powell and Maxi Kleber": The baby-faced assassin displays big men skills
Arjun Julka

A 26-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"Chris Paul is Bronny James’ godfather": Why LeBron James chose the Point God to look after his son
Next Article
“James Worthy and Magic Johnson used to run trains on cheerleaders during halftime": Lakers legend gets mocked after trying to roast current generation of players
NBA Latest Post
“James Worthy and Magic Johnson used to run trains on cheerleaders during halftime": Lakers legend gets mocked after trying to roast current generation of players
“James Worthy and Magic Johnson used to run trains on cheerleaders during halftime”: Lakers legend gets mocked after trying to roast current generation of players

James Worthy does it again, goes off his way to call out current players’ lifestyle…