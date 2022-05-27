“A 6″2′ Stephen Curry has more rebounds than 6″10′ Dwight Powell and Maxi Kleber”: The baby-faced assassin displays big men skills

Warriors superstar Stephen Curry has collected more rebounds than Mavericks big men Dwight Powell and Maxi Kleber in the WCF.

While there may be questions regarding Stephen Curry’s shooting inefficiency off-late, the Warriors guard has managed to contribute on other ends of the floor. The all-time leader in 3-pointers made has shot below 40% from beyond the arc in the current playoffs.

However, Curry has come up big when required, silencing his critics who have constantly accused him of lacking the clutch gene. The two-time MVP has displayed his versatility, especially on the defensive end of schemes in the current playoffs.

Stat of the day: Opponents are now shooting 37.5% when defended by Steph Curry this postseason. That ranks 1st in the NBA amongst all players who have defended at least 125 shots. — Joey Linn (@joeylinn_) May 23, 2022

Curry has played like a true point guard, dishing out timely assists and running the floor for the Dubs. The three-time champion has filled up his 2022 playoff stat sheet with the following numbers, 26.7 PPG, 6.0 APG, 5.1 RPG, with 45.8% shooting from the field and 38.4% from the 3-point line.

A recent statistic shows a 6″2′ Curry has collected more rebounds in the 2022 WCF than Mavericks big men Dwight Powell and Maxi Kleber, who stand at 6″10′ each.

Stephen Curry is averaging 7.5 RPG in the 2022 WCF.

It’s no secret that Curry will go down as one of the most influential players in NBA history. The former Davidson guard revolutionized the game with his long-range shooting, making the 3-pointer more relevant than ever and an essential skill for every player who aspired to play in the league.

The big men continue to despise Curry for making the game guard dominant. Nonetheless, the eight-time All-Star has shown us some new tricks from his bag off-late. Curry, who stands at 6″2′, has collected a total of 30-rebounds in the four games of the WCF.

The baby-faced assassin has more boards than Dwight Powell and Maxi Kleber, who have 8 and 16 rebounds, respectively. Both Powell and Kleber stand at 6″10′, which is 8-inches more than Steph, who has more rebounds than them combined.

In the recently announced All-NBA selections, Curry made the second team, marking the 8th selection of his career. There is no doubt that Curry is a once-in-a-lifetime player.

8x All-NBA Congrats to Stephen Curry on yet another incredible season 👏 pic.twitter.com/hsZGoPoXHJ — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) May 25, 2022

The recent playoffs have showcased Curry’s true potential as a point guard, not limiting to his shooting only.