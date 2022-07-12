$50 billion ESPN ran a full segment on a Ballsack Sports quote about “Michael Jordan would be just another superstar in today’s game” by Ja Morant

The Grizzlies star guard saying, “I would’ve cooked Michael Jordan too” led to a chain of events that had ESPN hilariously falling for the bate thrown by Ballsack Sports.

Ja Morant can light up anybody on the court or off it. That much we know for sure after witnessing him do his thing in the last season and the 2021 Playoffs. His Twitter game is also at the top much like his NBA peers like Kevin Durant.

The 22-year-old never shies away from speaking his mind irrespective of whoever he is up against. In a recent interview with Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks, the first-time All-Star made a statement that took the NBA community by storm.

While Rooks was instigating the Grizzlies point guard as was answering her question about what he would say to Michael Jordan if he meets him, he didn’t hesitate in biting the bate and said “I would’ve cooked him (Jordan) too”.

As a result of which, many NBA analysts went after him defending their GOAT. And while they were at it, a Basketball troll page with 185K followers on Twitter that is becoming quite famous for spreading fake news on social media caught the biggest Sports Media brand on their bait.

ESPN falls for fake news involving Michael Jordan and Ja Morant

With a worth around $50 billion, the Walt Disney-owned ESPN is now becoming one of the most hilarious news channels in the Sports Industry. The quality of their in-game analysis has been consistently dipping down over the years as they focus more on clickbaity stuff, they cross all the limits sometimes in doing that.

We might never come to know whether it was intentional or they fell for it but the crew responsible for deciding the topics to discuss messed up big time when they came up with segment a starring Jacoby and Kendrick Perkins on Monday.

The subject was, “Ja Morant says Michael Jordan would be ‘just another superstar’ in today’s game.”

It was just a fake report by Ballsack Sports’ Twitter page which has now made fool out of ESPN, TNT and many other big media houses on several occasions. Ja Morant along with Twitterati laughed and made fun of the hilarious foolishness by ESPN.

Taylor Rooks made it clear that Ja said nothing of that sort.

Ballsack Sports really are good in showing us that not everything we see on the internet or even on news channels is true. Relieved to say that I personally, a rookie writer, have not fallen for a piece of fake news to date. Can’t say the same about everyone in our team though.