Basketball

“There are times where I think we’re getting through with the Ben Simmons situation”: Sixers’ Head Coach Doc Rivers draws a Donald Trump comparison while addressing Simmons’ future with the team

"There are times where I think we're getting through with the Ben Simmons situation": Sixers' Head Coach Doc Rivers draws a Donald Trump comparison while addressing Simmons' future with the team
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"Shot selection has always been a problem for Andrew Wiggins": NBA Twitter reacts as NBA denies the Warriors' star's religious exemption request regarding the COVID-19 Vaccine
Next Article
"I was happy Serge Ibaka won, but nobody else": Kevin Durant explains why he returned to play for Golden State Warriors despite calf strain in the 2019 NBA Finals
Latest Posts