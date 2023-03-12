Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Unique Brand of “Drama Free” Leadership is Milwaukee’s Glue, Says Bobby Portis 

Oct 27, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) passes the ball to forward Bobby Portis (9) during the third quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

For an athlete winning is everything. For Giannis Antetokounmpo’s legacy, winning this season is crucial. It is his opportunity to climb a rung in a coveted ladder, a ladder that separates the great from the good – to win multiple championships. And never has he prioritized winning more.

But fundamentally, more than that, he has also been a torchbearer for a unique culture in Milwaukee. One that can set the precedent for other superstar athletes.

Which is to go on about your work, win, and not bring any drama. When we look at media coverage, we can see the Knicks, Lakers, and flashy superstars on our screens, almost daily.

Giannis and the Bucks like to operate differently. They build their teamwork and camaraderie around the fact that they are together and avoid drama at all costs. Bobby Portis detailed the relationship between his teammates and why Giannis is far more than a flashy smile.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s unrivaled spirit and love for family is what unites the Milwaukee Bucks, says Bobby Portis

The Greek Freak loves family more than anything. Throughout his career, that statement has been his pillar, his ethos. And it has led him to glory.

He more often than not has imparted the same spirit into his team. Bobby Portis detailed the impact Giannis has on JJ Redick’s The Old Man and The Three podcast.

Portis talks about the sort of person Giannis is and how he leads from the front. They discuss the importance of his block in the 2021 NBA Finals, and how the Greek Freak came back from injury in less than a week among other things.

Giannis paves the way and introduces solidarity to the team

One thing is certain, there is a culture in the Bucks organization that is hard to replicate. Antetokounmpo has enriched the Wisconsin-based franchise with camaraderie.

There is a willingness from all parties to buy into the mentality and the solidarity displayed is reminiscent of champions. The Bucks can and will make a deep run in the playoffs.

Anything less than a championship will be disappointing. Only time will tell how robust they are. So far, they look like the real deal to us.

