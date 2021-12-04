Basketball

“There is no such things as LeBron James era if you ain’t in the Finals”: NBA Analyst says Lakers will be irrelevant if they continue to play like this

"There is no such things as LeBron James era if you ain't in the Finals": NBA Analyst says Lakers will be irrelevant if they continue to play like this
Indu Dasari

Previous Article
"I see things a bit differently now": Sebastian Vettel admits that Michael Schumacher is not his biggest motivator in F1 anymore
Next Article
"Larry Bird didn't actually say I'm feeling like 43 today": NBA analyst reveals how John Stockton puffed up the Celtics legend with one exaggerated story on the Dan Patrick Show
NBA Latest Post
"Larry Bird didn't actually say I'm feeling like 43 today": NBA analyst reveals how John Stockton puffed up the Celtics legend with one exaggerated story on the Dan Patrick Show
“Larry Bird didn’t actually say I’m feeling like 43 today”: NBA analyst reveals how John Stockton puffed up the Celtics legend with one exaggerated story on the Dan Patrick Show

John Stockton once told a famous story about Larry Bird and his trash-talk on the…