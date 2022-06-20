“There is no way I’m letting you block me!”: Adam Sandler had to convince Anthony Edwards to humble down while filming Hustle

Adam Sandler and Juancho Hernangomez reveal that Anthony Edwards refused to be blocked while filming the NBA movie Hustle.

Anthony Edwards is regarded as one of the NBA’s finest young players. In the 2020 NBA Draft, he was drafted first overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves and went on to be named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team in 2021.

Edwards averaged 21.3 points and 4.8 assists per game this season, helping the Timberwolves into the playoffs for the first time since 2018.

On Wednesday, June 8, NBA fans witnessed the 20-year-old make his cinematic debut in Hustle, with Adam Sandler.

Edwards portrays Kermet Wilts, a prominent NBA draught prospect. In Hustle, Kermet plays minds games with Bo Cruz (Juancho Hernangomez) our protagonist, and a prospect spotted on the streets of Spain by Stanley Sugarman (Sandler).

Juancho Hernangomez remembers Anthony Edwards refusing to be blocked while filming ‘Hustle’

Fans reacted well to Adam Sandler’s new NBA-themed film, ‘Hustle.’ NBA players from the past and present made appearances in the feel-good film.

Anthony Edwards and Juancho Hernangomez received a lot of appreciation for their performances in major parts. Edwards, in particular, was praised for his performance as the antagonist to Hernangomez’s character.

Sandler and Hernangomez told Whistle Sports about a story they had with Anthony Edwards while filming Hustle.

That would certainly be on-brand for Edwards to refuse to be blocked, even for a movie scene. The Timberwolves’ star is a fierce competitor. It’s hard not to imagine Edwards getting fired up at being blocked by his old ‘Wolves teammate.

Edwards may have a future in Hollywood, but the young star is now focused on his career. Aside from the Timberwolves’ Hernangomez and Edwards, ‘Hustle’ boasts appearances from a number of former NBA players.

