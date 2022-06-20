“Stephen Curry and Barack Obama have a mutual love for long-range missiles!”: Malika Andrews reveals the Bill Russell Finals MVP winner got a call from president no.44

It might not be every day that you win an NBA championship and get a phone call from Barack Obama. For Stephen Curry that did happen.

So, you win your fourth NBA championship, pick up your first Bill Russell Finals MVP award, and you get a phone call from a former president? Life is good for Stephen Curry.

The Golden State Warriors point guard had a season to remember. He is now tied with LeBron James after his 4th championship and is one shy of Magic Johnson.

While the celebrations started pouring in at the TD Garden, eager fans would have noticed that Steph was on the phone. Yes, now who could he be talking to?

Steph Curry told ESPN he got a call from former President Obama (who he golfs with) shortly after the game: “to get a call from him and be able to hear his sense of pride and congratulations meant the world. It’s all kind of surreal…” https://t.co/rsA0kZdrT8 — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) June 17, 2022

As Malika Andrews revealed, on the other end of the line was Barack Obama. The 44th president of the United States of America is an avid basketball fan as we all know. He also happens to be close friends with Stephen Curry.

Barack Obama tweets and then calls his golf buddy, Stephen Curry! NBA Twitter has some hilarious reactions

The former president called his golf buddy on winning and even posted on Twitter about it.

With four championships in eight years, the @Warriors leave no doubt of their place as one of the NBA’s greatest dynasties. Congrats to Finals MVP Steph, Draymond, Klay, Coach Kerr and the rest of Dub Nation for such sustained excellence. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 17, 2022

NBA Twitter, of course, had something to say.

“Hello Steph, this is Barack.”

“Barack, who?”

“Obama.”

“Oh the former Chicago resident, how’s it going man” https://t.co/3HY1ZGmBxA — justin ⚾️ (@jdotold) June 17, 2022



Uh-oh, looks like this Twitter user’s comments might be slightly controversial.

Obama Steph 🤝 Long range missiles https://t.co/usegQpR6xd — 🌸sports tweeter Matthias🌸 (tone setter) (@KryzivenTake2) June 19, 2022



Shout-out to Steph, he has the connections and it looks as though he will be ready for another phone call, at the same time, next year.

Steph is top tier for getting a shout out and a call from former President Barack Obama after winning the championship https://t.co/iYmerF4f4I — JazzTamir (@JazzTamir1) June 17, 2022

