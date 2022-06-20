Basketball

“Stephen Curry and Barack Obama have a mutual love for long-range missiles!”: Malika Andrews reveals the Bill Russell Finals MVP winner got a call from president no.44

It might not be every day that you win an NBA championship and get a phone call from Barack Obama. For Stephen Curry that did happen.  
Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam is TheSportsRush's editor and creative writer. After freelancing for five years as an independent writer, Jeet has created thousands of blog posts and articles. He now makes intriguing news reports and covers throwback stories on all things NBA. In his free time, he enjoys techno, football, cooking, and traveling. Jeet takes pride in his tangential thinking, music playlists, and his love for spaghetti.

Previous Article
"He is a very big part of our plans": Rahul Dravid asserts confidence in Rishabh Pant ahead of T20 World Cup 2022
Next Article
“Shaquille O’Neal is going to dunk on that Chinese guy as much as humanly possible”: Bill Simmons had to eat his words after Yao Ming dominated Lakers star more than anyone else
NBA Latest Post
“Shaquille O’Neal is going to dunk on that Chinese guy as much as humanly possible”: Bill Simmons had to eat his words after Yao Ming dominated Lakers star more than anyone else
“Shaquille O’Neal is going to dunk on that Chinese guy as much as humanly possible”: Bill Simmons had to eat his words after Yao Ming dominated Lakers star more than anyone else

Yao Ming had Bill Simmons surprised as Houston Rockets picked the 7’6 Chinese giant over…