“There Should Be an Incentive”: Jalen Brunson Wants to Be Paid by the NBA If He Blocks a Victor Wembanyama 3

Jalen Brunson tried out different ways to make even more money than he already does on the latest episode of the Roommates Show. He started with a $1000 wager against his New York Knicks teammate Josh Hart on the actual name of Jalen Duren. Hart lost the bet but refused to pay his teammate even a single penny.

So Brunson looked for other ways to make money. About forty minutes into the show, the conversation veered to Victor Wembanyama’s incredible talent on the hardwood. The two Knicks stars underlined the sheer advantage Wemby has because of his height difference from other NBA stars. JB, however, sensed an opportunity in all of this.

“There should be an incentive for players if they block an Wemby three-pointer,” he proposed.

The NBA is unlikely to consider the unique proposition, unless obviously the French star’s dominance gets out of hand and diminishes the competition in the league.

On a more serious note, the crew marveled at how Wembanyama can shoot like a guard at that size. The 21-year-old is the tallest player in the NBA at 7-feet-4, tallying a decent three-point shooting percentage of 35.4. The feat is quite extraordinary, even though Nikola Jokić averaging a league-high 47.3% from beyond the arc as a center takes some shine away from it.

But Wemby’s reach is still something NBA players are getting accustomed to. “The craziest thing about him is that every shot he shoots is uncontested…because his release point is so high. Like it’s absurd,” Hart said.

The 29-year-old compared Wemby’s reach to that of Michael Porter Jr., because the Denver Nuggets star jumps so high before he shoots. Both players probably release the ball at 9 feet, Brunson estimated, which is almost impossible to contest for most NBA players.

The immense upsides of Wemby’s game made both Hart and Brunson a little introspective. But they took consolation in Coby White putting the Spurs star on a poster recently.

Hart and Brunson‘s discussion anticipated a tough time ahead for NBA players on both sides of the floor. Barring injuries, an experienced Victor Wembanyama can wreak havoc in the league. We could see dominance at the level of Shaq in his prime. The only difference is Wemby doesn’t have a kryptonite like Shaq had his in free throws.