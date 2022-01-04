“There should be some serious consideration for DeMar DeRozan getting most improved”: Former Celtics champion Brian Scalabrine makes his case for the Bulls forward 

Former NBA player and Celtics analyst Brian Scalabrine made a case for DeMar DeRozan to be the most improved player of the year.

The Chicago Bulls are currently the top seed in the east with a 24-10 record. The Bulls have had a turnaround season and are one of the top contenders in the east. The team made several changes to their roster during the off-season, acquiring the likes of DeMar DeRozan, Lonzo Ball, and Alex Caruso.

The signings of these players have provided Zach LaVine with the perfect aid he lacked. According to an ESPN survey, DeRozan was the worst off-season move. However, DeRozan seems to have made each member of the voting panel regret their decision with his current performances.

The Bulls forward is on a breakout year, making a case for the MVP and MIP. Recently, DeRozan became the first player in NBA history to hit game-winning 3-pointers on back-to-back nights. He leads the league in field goals made from mid-range.

During a conversation on SiriusXM NBA Radio, Brian Scalabrine stated that there should be some serious consideration for DeRozan to win the most improved player, aside from his MVP case.

Is DeMar DeRozan the breakout star of the year?

The Chicago Bulls are looking like top contenders to win the east for the first time since Derrick Rose’s MVP season. The Bulls trio of LaVine, DeRozan, and Vucevic are beginning to mirror the stats of Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, and Dennis Rodman.

Just gonna leave this here 👀 pic.twitter.com/oquiw11tg5 — Bulls Talk (@NBCSBulls) December 30, 2021

Deebo has been one of the most significant factors in this turnaround season for the Bulls. In a recent conversation with Frank Isola on SiriusXM NBA Radio, Scalabrine spoke about DeRozan’s incredible year so far.

“Two things happened last year his assist numbers went through the roof for San Antonio, and I just think right now he has a better feel for the game. At one point, he averaged 1.8 assists, the following year 2.2 assists. I think last year, he averaged 7-assists a game, so he’s becoming like this guy, you put the ball in his hands and he can make plays for you. Like I don’t know if he’ll get most improved, but there should be some serious consideration for him getting most improved. Being an All-Star and an MVP candidate, that’s a big gap.”

During the conversation, NBA insider Frank Isola cited Julius Randle’s example of being the MIP and MVP candidate at the same time.

DeRozan has resurrected his career after his rather mediocre outing with the San Antonio Spurs. The four-time All-Star has certainly put the league on notice.