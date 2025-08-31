“There’s Not a Better Place”: When LeBron James Received His First MVP Trophy at His High School

The Miami Heat s Lebron James attends a press conference for his being named the NBA s Most Valuable Player at American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida, Saturday, May 12, 2012. Percy D. Vaughn, Regional Director for Kia Motor America, holds the MVP trophy with James. LeBron James Receives his 2012 NBA Basketball Herren USA MVP Award – ZUMAm67

Ohio has more of a football legacy than a basketball one. That said, the Buckeye State did produce arguably the greatest basketball player of all time in LeBron James. And the King loves nothing more than representing the OH-IO. He proved it back in 2009 when he won his first Most Valuable Player Award in the NBA.

James was a force during the Cavaliers‘ 2008-2009 campaign. He averaged 28.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 7.2 assists per game, and shot just under 50% from the field. All of that at just 24 years old. It wouldn’t be LBJ’s last MVP, but this one meant something special to him, and he wanted to share it with the place he called home.

So when the time came for LeBron to receive the MVP award, he opted to do it where it all began, his high school, St. Vincent–St. Mary High School in Akron. Cameras followed The King around all day, and now, thanks to an X account, NBA history has once again resurfaced on the internet.

“Having the trophy, the MVP trophy just six years removed from graduation, it’s unbelievable I think,” stated James at the time while he was in the locker room preparing for the ceremony. “I wouldn’t be able to do it without those guys that’s on the wall there, and those guys that’s out there as my teammates, man.”

LeBron James receiving his first MVP in 2009 at his High School was a special moment: “Having the MVP trophy just 6 years removed from graduation is unbelievable.” (via @NBAHistory) pic.twitter.com/dnIXHRu1yk — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) August 30, 2025

The footage then cut to James at the podium in front of a large Akron crowd, who were ecstatic to watch one of their own put Ohio on the map. “You never think that someone from Akron, Ohio would be able to be the MVP of the NBA,” James stated to the audience.

“And to do the things, what I’m trying to continue to do as a basketball player and a person, there’s really not a better place then to have the ceremony here,” he added, which got a huge ovation.

He was right to. James not only went on to cement himself as the league’s all-time leading scorer, but he also led the Cavs to the NBA Finals five times and secured a championship in 2016. But it was things he did off the basketball court too that will forever immortalize him in the Buckeye State.

He opened the I PROMISE School, a public school aimed at helping at-risk kids, and even set up scholarships for graduates to go to college. Beyond education, he’s invested in community programs, local jobs, and even built housing for families in need. LeBron’s making sure Akron thrives long after he’s done playing.

James is about to enter his 23rd season in the NBA as a member of the LA Lakers, a team he also won a title for in 2020. The magic that he continues to bring, even at 40 years old, is unmatched. Yet, you can tell that his first MVP meant the world to him because of where he got to receive it.

That’s just who LeBron is. He’s always been more than just a basketball player. He’s a hometown hero who never forgets where he came from. That moment captured why LeBron isn’t just a champion in the game, but a champion for his city.