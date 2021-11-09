“Charles Barkley has gone 7/7 on his guarantees on Inside the NBA this year”: The Chuckster’s on a streak with his predictions as Bucks, Nets, Lakers falter in 2021-22 NBA season

TNT’s Inside the NBA crew is one of the most entertaining groups of people who are led by Charles Barkley. The Former NBA superstar has a prediction game on the show.

Two things are almost certain in a typical night in the NBA, Stephen Curry lighting up the court and Charles Barkley spilling out a prediction on the sets of Inside the NBA.

While Curry’s torching of opponents brings victory for Warriors 9 out of 10 times, Chuck’s predictions bring disappointment for himself and joy for his crew.

Barkley’s predictions are very famous on Inside the NBA. During the Playoffs every year, whichever team gets his guarantee of winning the series always ends up losing it. He has a famous guarantee button on the sets of Inside the NBA.

It was considered a curse to get his guarantee until it was not.

Charles Barkley has gone 7/7 on his guarantees

The Round Mound of Rebounds after predicting every Playoffs series of 2021 wrong, with a very heart he predicted that the Bucks will the Finals against his former team, the Phoenix Suns.

Before that, he predicted that Bucks would sweep Hawks which did not come true, but he hadn’t pressed his guarantee button for that one. Barkley’s was 1/11 on his guarantees before he suddenly started getting right.

Charles Barkley, famous for his inaccurate “guarantees”, was more accurate on his guarantees (40.0%) than Ben Simmons was on free throws this playoffs (34.2%). — StatMuse (@statmuse) July 4, 2021

Charles Barkley then ran riot and nailed his next five guarantees. All of those came in the Eastern Conference Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Atlanta Hawks. Chuck went with the Bucks in Games 2, 3, 5, and 6. He even went with the Hawks for Game 4. Since the Bucks-Hawks series, Barkley has gone 7/7 on his guarantees.

This season his guarantee button made its first appearance before the New York Knicks win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday. Knicks were about to play a back-to-back after getting lit up by the Cavaliers and the Sixers were on a 4-game winning streak. Barkley’s guarantee was on Knicks anyways and he won.

Sir Charles Barkley’s guarantees are not a curse anymore they are a blessing.