“Tom Brady Throwing 600 TDs is Highly More Impressive Than LeBron James Passing Kareem Adbul-Jabbar”: Skip Bayless Firmly Believes That the All-Time NBA Scoring Title Doesn’t Compare to Completing 600 TDs

On Sunday, Tom Brady did it again. As the 44 year old added yet another milestone to his legendary career, Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe debated how his achievement compares to other sporting feats.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers steamrolled the Chicago Bears yesterday, comfortably beating them 38-3. During their lopsided win, QB Tom Brady stole the show, completing 4 touchdowns.

His 2nd TD pass, which was caught by Mike Evans, was the 600th of his career. Yes, you read that correctly: 600. In what’s become the talk of social media since then, Evans accidentally gave the TD ball to a fan who was later asked to return it and agreed.

However, if he was planning to sell the ball, he lost out on a huge payday as it might’ve fetched somewhere in the region of $500,000. Anyways, Brady threw for 2 more touchdowns in the game, meaning he has now thrown 602 in his career.

He’s lonely at the top of the all-time pass TD list with the next closest being Drew Brees at 571. However, the only active player even remotely close to Brady’s total is Aaron Rodgers and he has just 427, which truly shows how impressive this milestone really is.

Skip Bayless: “Tom Brady is an all-time overachiever”

With Brady still going strong in his 21st season, it’s hard to imagine that anyone will ever break his record. This is probably the reason why Skip Bayless, analyst for FS1, rates this accomplishment so highly.

Whilst debating with Shannon Sharpe about whether Brady’s achievement is more impressive than LeBron James eventually crossing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s 38,387 career points total, Skip Bayless knew what his answer was.

“This was extraordinary, an all-time great achievement,” he said. “Highly more impressive than LeBron eventual [passing Kareem].”

This is an 11 on a scale of 1-10. Remember, Brady isn’t even finished yet. I believe he will be the MVP this year and they will be the No. 1 seed in the NFC. More @Undisputed, now on FS1 https://t.co/XtTtidDgTV — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 25, 2021

Bayless even added that he predicts the Bucs will go undefeated for this rest of the season and that Brady will win the league MVP award. After some back-and-forth, Shannon and Skip both agreed that considering Brady’s unexpected rise to the top, he is the great over-achiever in the history of sports.

