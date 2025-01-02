“They Call Me Uncle T”: Tobias Harris Reveals His Nickname on Pistons, His Advice to Younger Teammates

Dec 26, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris (12) looks to pass the ball against the Sacramento Kings during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

The Detroit Pistons are one of the youngest squads in the league, with an average age of just over 24. As the eldest player on the team, Tobias Harris is playfully referred to as “Uncle T” by his younger teammates.

“They call me Uncle T around here… I have to kind of tell these guys that I’m not, I’m not really that much older than you, but, you know, the reality does hit you in the face sometimes when they’re reaching their 21st birthday,” Harris jokingly said.

At 32 years old, Harris isn’t considered “old” by NBA standards. However, his 14-year experience gives him a significant edge over the younger members of the Pistons. This is why the forward has assumed the role of a mentor and offers invaluable advice, preaching the importance of building the right habits.

“What I really just tell the group is day by day, work on your craft, put the time in, get your recovery, get your rest and be prepared every single morning. So it’s just habits… Just really make sure that you’re getting your sleep and recovery and always keeping your game tight every single day,” he said.

“Yeah, they call me Uncle T around here” @tobias31 stopped by GameTime to tell @StephanieReady, @Dennis3DScott, & @bwood_33 about the youthful culture shift for the @DetroitPistons pic.twitter.com/amSu8dl0Kw — NBA TV (@NBATV) January 2, 2025

This interview with NBA TV occurred after the Pistons clinched a 105-96 win over the Orlando Magic. The 6ft 8” Harris recorded 17 points and 8 rebounds as he helped Detroit clinch their 15th win of the campaign.

Harris and co. have already lodged better results than the 2023-2024 season

The Detroit Pistons have been a lottery-bound team in the recent past. The Michigan side has finished 13th or worse in each of the last five seasons. However, it appears as though the Pistons are finally showing their true potential.

Last year, the Pistons registered just 14 wins all year long. With JB Bickerstaff as the new head coach, Cade Cunningham and his team have surpassed their total win count from the previous season just 33 games into the 2024-2025 campaign.

Harris may not be delivering the best stats of his career, with averages of 12.7 points and 6.3 rebounds. But his impact goes far beyond the numbers. His leadership has been instrumental in helping players like Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, and others take their games to the next level.