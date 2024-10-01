Tobias Harris Offers To Send Fan Money To Make Up For ‘Stealing’ The 76ers’ Money

Tobias Harris had a subpar six-year stint with the Philadelphia 76ers. Since joining the team midway into the 2018-2019 season, Harris averaged 17.6 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. Expected to be the second-best player on the squad, the forward failed to improve his game to an All-Star level.

This resulted in fans often criticizing him for stealing money from the Sixers. In a hilarious turn of events, the 6ft 8” player responded to one such detractor. Harris announced his return to the Detroit Pistons by posting a series of photos and clips on Instagram from the 2024 media day. Within hours of uploading, the post received hundreds of comments.

While a majority of the users wished Harris luck for the new chapter in his career, there were also a few naysayers critiquing his time in Philadelphia.

One user in particular – @mr46st – implied that Tobi was overpaid by the Pennsylvania side by stating that the latter “stole” money from the organization. “Stole money for years from the sixers,” the user wrote.

Over the years, Harris has been receiving such nasty remarks. However, he’s often ignored these detractors. But this time, the 32-year-old decided to clap back with a hilarious reply.

“send me ya Venmo I’ll send it to you.”

Philly fans have been bashing Harris constantly for his inability to perform in big-time moments. To be fair, these fans aren’t wrong in criticizing Harris. Despite being paid $180 million over five years, he averaged merely 16.4 points and 2.1 assists in the playoff while being unable to help Joel Embiid lead the team past the Eastern Conference semifinal.

Thus, Jimmy Butler was also not incorrect in condemning the 76ers front office for selecting Harris over him.

Jimmy Butler saying “Tobias Harris over me” after beating the Sixers in the playoffs will forever be funny pic.twitter.com/XJw6mRqxXy — Mink Flow (@currypistonn) August 27, 2024

Instead of justifying the hefty contract that he signed, Harris acted as a liability for the Sixers on many occasions, especially during the do-or-die situations in the postseason. Notably, his outings against the Atlanta Hawks (2021) and the Miami Heat (2022) have hurt the team’s chances of advancing to the conference finals.

In Game 5 of the series against the Hawks, the forward had an awful display. He recorded 4 points on 2-11 shooting from the field resulting in Doc Rivers’ boys blowing a 26-point lead. Eventually, the Sixers lost the series.

Similarly, he had yet another horrendous display in a must-win encounter in Game 6 of the second round (the 2022 playoffs) against the Heat. A 14-point production on 6/13 shooting and an efficiency of -17 played a huge role in the Philly side losing 99-90.

Such a disappointing stint has led to the Pistons rewarding him with a mere two-year, $52 million contract.