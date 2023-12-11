“They Call My Girl Now”: Anthony Edwards Revealed Business Partner’s Unique Strategy to Locate AWOL Timberwolves Star

During a very recent interview with the Boardroom, Minnesota Timberwolves star, Anthony Edwards revealed that he is far from a business-minded person. Instead, he does nothing more than focus on basketball, while letting his manager, Justin Holland simply do the rest for him.

“I don’t get into any of that [business]. Not at all. I tell him, ‘Ay bruh, leave me alone! If it ain’t about basketball, don’t call me or text me. I don’t want to hear about none of that other stuff!”

Edwards doesn’t always listen to what his manager has to say. In fact, if he is busy, it is common for him to not even pick up his manager’s texts or phone calls. However, Holland seems to be a smart man, as he found an admittedly hilarious way to get to the star anyway, as Edwards revealed.

“He’ll call my girl, they all call my girl now because they know I’m with her all the time.”

Being the manager of a rising NBA superstar is likely the toughest job in the world on its own. However, the job likely gets a lot tougher when the superstar in question doesn’t even pick up your calls sometimes. But, it seems that Edwards and Holland have figured out the right balance for their relationship now. If all goes well, Edwards may even become one of the few billionaires in the world, someday in the far future.

Anthony Edwards is on track to make a lot of money

This past offseason, Anthony Edwards signed a five-year, $260 million extension with the Minnesota Timberwolves. This sets him up for a whopping $52 million per season. However, his lines of income don’t end there.

The Wolves star is famously an Adidas athlete, much like what Michael Jordan looked to be back in his heyday. However, unlike any offers Jordan received from the German brand, Edwards’ deal is likely to be worth tens of millions of dollars. That said, the exact details of the players’ contract remain unknown.

Adding further padding to his portfolio, Edwards also seems to have the chops for acting. Starring alongside Adam Sandler in ‘Hustle’, Edwards acted out his part brilliantly. Sandler has even come out and said that he may now consider Edwards for lead roles in any new projects he comes out with.

Simply put, the future looks very bright for Anthony Edwards.