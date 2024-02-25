“They Can’t Shoot”: Stephen A. Smith Picks Stephen Curry over LeBron James to Have a Deep Postseason

With the All-Star Weekend coming to an end, the final leg of the regular season has officially arrived. While the East has been relatively stable in their rankings, it’s the West that might produce a ‘dark horse’, in this year’s title chase.

Of all the teams in the West, The Golden State Warriors and The Los Angeles Lakers look like the two teams, which might surprise everyone with a late-season run. ESPN’s very own, Stephen A Smith was also asked about the same during a recent episode of First Take. Talking about the two ‘dark horses’ in the West, Smith said,

” For me, it’s Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors….they can’t shoot[ Los Angeles Lakers] and I can’t rely on their shooting. Certainly, I can rely on the greatness of LeBron James and Anthony Davis…still, they aren’t the Golden State Warriors…I am looking at the greatness of Stephen Curry.”

SAS backed his choice by claiming that the Warriors are 9-3 since Draymond Green returned from his suspension. But it isn’t just Curry and Draymond that have elevated the Warriors. The Golden State bench has been phenomenal as of late, as players like Brandin Podziemski and Jonathan Kuminga have come alive. Replacing Klay Thompson with Podziemski has certainly helped the Warriors improve their pace.

The Warriors are known for their ‘run and gun’ playstyle. They are known for being aggressive with their screening action, and all those elements of the past are on full display in their recent run. The team was initially struggling to stay afloat, but after the recent adjustments[Klay coming off the bench, Kuminga replacing Andrew Wiggins], by head Coach Steve Kerr, things are looking more stable for the 10th-place Warriors.

Draymond Green likes the Warriors’ trajectory

The Golden State Warriors have been looking like a completely different team, since the return of Draymond Green. Many had written Green off this season, as the Warriors forward couldn’t seem to keep himself out of trouble. But after missing serious time[12 games], Green seems to have found his groove back.

Even though Curry is the point guard and primary ball handler for the team, the offense clearly runs through Draymond. Green is one of the best passers and screeners the league has ever seen. After their recent win against the Lakers, Green was asked to comment about the Warrior’s recent run. Addressing the same, Green told the media,

” I think we are on a great trajectory. You always hope that your young guys take a step in the right direction. As we can see Jonathan Kaminga, BP[ Brandin Podziemski], Moses[ Moses Moody], and Trayce Jackson. Those young guys have unlocked this team. I think the possibilities are endless. This team has an unlimited amount of potential, and we’re trending in the right direction at the right time.”

Unlike the Lakers, the Warriors bench has been rather phenomenal in the recent past. Golden State seems to have a great system for developing their players and it shows. Most of their talent aren’t lottery picks but are clearly outperforming their draft peers. If things continue as they are, the Warriors surely won’t have to fight for a playoff spot in the play-in tournament, come April.