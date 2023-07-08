“They Giving Out Height, Go Get You Some!”: 6ft 2 Stephen Curry ‘Hilariously’ Shares Kevin Hart’s Special ‘Reality Check’ With 52,900,000 Followers

Stephen Curry is the living embodiment of the fact that hard work can beat anything. Despite having a height below the average height of NBA players, Chef has made his name among the greatest to ever do it. The good side of playing killer basketball is that it gets you places, and Curry has several friends, some of them are from Hollywood too. Famous comedian and actor, Kevin Hart recently released his new stand-up comedy special, ‘Reality Check’, on Peacock. The GOAT of 3-pointers was certainly among the early viewers of the show as he shared a segment of the show on his Instagram story with his 52,900,000 followers.

Advertisement

Kevin Hart, the comedian, and Curry have been friends for quite some time and can be seen joking around sometimes. Kevin and Steph were in a recent photoshoot, and perhaps the organizers hilariously roasted the “Cold As Balls” host.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/overtime/status/1641604890513268737?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

For the shoot, the two stars entered the screen from opposite sides with their backs to each other. However, there were two things that appeared very small compared to the others. One of them was Hart himself as compared to Curry, and the other was the basketball in Kevin’s hand, which was school basketball size.

Kevin Hart’s stand-up got Stephen Curry laughing on social media

The video that Curry shared on his story had Kevin Hart making fun of his own height. Hart is 5’5, no, 5’4, no, he is 5’2, or maybe he himself is not sure. Hart spoke of the email he got from the guy he went to high school with, with pictures of a small guy getting taller. Furious with the email, Hart called him and asked him what he was trying to imply. The guy replied, “They giving out height, go get you some!”

The famous comedian also hilariously said that in order to increase height, fat from the belly side is taken and put into the knees to increase height.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NBACelebsUpdate/status/1677585429665665025?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Despite being below average in height by NBA standards, the four-time NBA champion is a dominant force in the league. Moreover, he has done it according to his own will.

Advertisement

Steph came from 6ft 3″ to 6ft 2″ in 2019

Currently, Steph is officially listed at 6ft 2”, but this was not always the case. Before 2019, he was listed at 6ft 3”. However, in 2019, when he was measured, his height was officially decreased by an inch. When the 2022 NBA Finals MVP was asked about the change in height, he said, “Without shoes, I’m officially 6-2 and 3-quarters. But I don’t play basketball without shoes.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/anthonyVslater/status/1182037642583560192?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Steph’s logic is right. Without shoes, the NBA has no business with him. Outside, he is still a tall, dark, and handsome dude.