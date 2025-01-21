“They Want Him to F**k Up”: Gilbert Arenas Claims Heat Looking to Suspend Jimmy Butler to Withhold Paying Him

Jimmy Butler has played in two games since returning from his seven-game suspension. In those appearances, the veteran is averaging 13 points, 3 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1 block while shooting 44.8% from the field and 0% from three-point range.

While some fans are confused as to why the Miami Heat would even want him on the floor at such a time, Gilbert Arenas has a clear answer to that question.

“Of course they [Heat] are going to put him back in because they want him to f**k up. As long as he’s playing to get his money, I want to suspend him so I can keep the money,” the three-time All-Star argued on the latest episode of ‘Gil’s Arena’.

The former Wizards guard is referring to the money Miami can save by suspending Butler. His previous comments about wanting a trade resulted in a seven-game suspension during which the team withheld the 35-year-old’s pay. They saved approximately $2.4 million on his salary during the suspension.

Arenas believes that the team is continuing to play him despite his attitude so that they can catch him on a similar infraction. After all, post-game press conferences present the perfect opportunity for Butler to comment on the situation in Miami, which would justify further suspensions from the front office.

“If I’m him, I’d rather take the fine from the league [for] not talking [to reporters]… Before you say something and they’re like, ‘See, detrimental. Going to fine him again,’” Hibachi explained.

During the seven games Jimmy was suspended for, Miami went 3-4, falling to the 8th seed in the Eastern Conference. With just over two weeks until the February 6th trade deadline, the Heat are now under pressure to find a solution to the Butler fiasco.

Jimmy Butler’s fine could be reduced due to the NBPA

The National Basketball Players Association kicked into gear when the Miami Heat announced their seven-game suspension of Butler. They filed a grievance to challenge their disciplinary action, describing the penalty as “excessive and inappropriate“.

In such situations, an arbitrator will be assigned to view the case from both sides. The NBPA and the Heat will present evidence for their point of view after which the third-party arbitrator will decide whether to uphold, dismiss or mitigate the suspension.

When the grievance was filed two weeks ago, Arenas stated that Butler would rightfully win the appeal. “You can’t suspend a guy for saying that we’re not gonna get along. It’s just some bulls**t,” he explained on ‘Gil’s Arena’.

Of course, Agent Zero has always been a player-first pundit. But he believes that Miami is risking its future by drawing out their public breakup with Butler. “Jimmy leaves, you think big free agents are gonna come there knowing what they’re gonna be put through?” Arenas argued.

It’s hard to tell who is suffering more from this drawn out process. Reports are suggesting that Butler’s trade market is also at an all-time low. After all, any team that trades for him could just be landing a four-month rental.

We’ll find out soon enough if any team is willing to gamble on the six-time All-Star.