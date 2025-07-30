“They Watch Every Game”: Chris Paul Reveals Secret Motivation Behind His Long NBA Career

July 19, 2025; North Augusta, South Carolina, USA; NBA star Chris Paul helps coach Team CP3 during the Team Why Not and Team CP3 game at the Nike EYBL Peach Jam at Riverview Park Activity Center. Team Why Not won 66-63. Mandatory Credit: Katie Goodale – Augusta Chronicle/USA TODAY NETWORK

A big story going into the 2025-2026 NBA season is Chris Paul’s return to the Los Angeles Clippers. This marks his 21st season in the league, the most of all time for a point guard. That’s quite a journey, one that CP3 remembers well thanks to the support of his family.

Paul’s name has been in headlines a lot over the last 24 hours ever since he backtracked on his retirement comments. It seems as if walking away from the game that he’s played so well for so long is not as easy as he thought. And it makes sense, especially considering how emotional he got reflecting on his career during a chat with Malika Andrews.

“Did you ever think you would play this long in the NBA?” asked Andrews. Paul took a moment before blurting out his response, one that showed his patience in trying to fight back tears.

“Only way I can sort of remember it is by seeing the people around me,” stated the 40-year-old superstar. “I think that’s what gets me emotional at times. I was just at home in North Carolina and I got a chance to see my uncles and my aunts and my grandparents. They watch every game, every night.”

“That’s what gets me emotional at times. … [My granny] is gonna be up watching every game. … That’s why you do this.” Chris Paul tells @malika_andrews what drives him to keep playing ❤️ pic.twitter.com/WWPQ6Awxqk — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) July 29, 2025

You could tell, just by his cadence, that CP3’s family means the world to him. His grandmother is probably at the very top of that list. He could barely hold the tears back when thinking of a memory about his granny from the last time he was on the Clips.

“I still remember when I came to the Clippers, games would be at 7. They at 7:30 now. That’s a 10:30 start for my granny. But she’s going to be up watching every game, texting and calling me after every game. That’s why you do this, is because of the support,” an emotional CP3 stated.

This adds even more fuel to the fire that is Paul’s LA return. It isn’t just a reunion with a franchise, it’s a full-circle moment. Paul is no longer the young floor general chasing greatness. He’s a 40-year-old vet still chasing his first NBA ring. And now he’s on a pretty remarkable team to do it.

But regardless of whether he wins the big one, he’ll still be playing his heart out as long as his family’s watching. Because, to him, that’s what it’s always been about. And no amount of trophies could ever replace that.