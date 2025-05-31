“Things That Hold Me Back”: Diagnosed With ADHD, Dwyane Wade’s Daughter Zaya Opens Up on How Tutoring Helps Academics

NBA legend Dwyane Wade had a special guest on the latest episode of his Time Out podcast. Wade welcomed his daughter Zaya Wade for a candid conversation where she talked about her confidence, struggles with ADHD, becoming an icon at such a young age, and more.

Zaya Wade didn’t hold back when talking about her struggles with academics. Diagnosed with ADHD and a spatial visual disorder, she’s been navigating a school system that wasn’t always built with her in mind. For her, something as basic as reading a page can become a challenge.

If the words are too close together or too far apart, they start to blur, not visually, but mentally. It throws her off, messes with her focus, and makes comprehension harder than it should be. That’s especially tough in subjects like English and History, where dense reading and long passages are unavoidable.

But instead of letting it define her, Zaya’s been working through it. She has three tutors who guide her, support her, and help break down the material in a way that works for her brain. Zaya said, “I have a History tutor, I have an English tutor. Those are two very different things, people group them up together. Nope. And then I have a math tutor.”

And this isn’t just about passing grades, she’s genuinely putting in the effort to learn, to grow, and to excel. Her dad, Dwyane Wade, sees that up close. He’s openly proud of how far she’s come, not just in school but in her ability to speak openly about the things that could have easily made her retreat inward. That kind of self-awareness is rare, especially for someone her age.

Dwyane Wade is a proud father

Because of his Hall of Fame career, DWade missed out on a lot of moments with his kids when they were growing up. However, now he is doing his best to make up for the lost time. Wade is a proud father of five, and he often celebrates and boasts about their accomplishments on social media.

Earlier this month, when Zaya launched her latest modeling campaign with luxury fashion house Chanel, the NBA legend was on cloud nine. At the age of 17, Zaya has already worked with some of the most recognized brands worldwide. When she posted pictures from her CHANEL Fine Jewelry collection, the NBA legend shared it on his Instagram story.

But it’s not the professional strides that make DWade beam with pride. Zaya’s academic accomplishments and her ability to manage both worlds are what set her apart. Wade wrote, “My baby is an A+ student and she stays working.”

Clearly, the 18-year-old has taken the workaholic genetics of her father. Being a star in the world of fashion, an incredible student, and a revered activist, all at the age of 18, is a remarkable feat.