“Hey Pat Connaughton, we got chicken and waffles man, but I’m going to eat your portion too”: Sandro Mamukelashvili, Khris Middleton, and Giannis Antetokounmpo send their wishes to the Bucks guard on his 29th birthday

The crew of the Milwaukee Bucks sent some heart-warming birthday wishes to their teammate Pat Connaughton, who turned 29-years of age today.

Unfortunately, Pat Connaughton would be spending his birthday in quarantine. The Bucks sharpshooter had recently entered the league’s COVID-19 protocols. Thus he is set to miss a bunch of games. Pat is one of the few efficient long-range shooters on the Bucks roster.

Off-late, the reigning champion has been struggling with his shooting. However, Pat, continues to average 11.1 PPG, 4.7 RPG, and 1.0 SPG. The Bucks guard is shooting 48.0% from the field and 40.3% from the 3-point line. According to NBA.com, PC was the best catch-and-shoot scorer in the league in December.

Recently, Pat celebrated his 29th birthday, and his Bucks teammate had a special message for him on this day. PC’s teammates, Khris Middleton, Bobby Portis, Sandro Mamukelashvili, and Giannis Antetokounmpo had some interesting messages for him.

The Bucks guard took to Twitter to respond to the wishes, calling the Bucks the best squad ever and sending them a lot of love.

Spending your birthday in isolation might be one of the worst things. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way the world functions today. Recently, Bucks guard PC celebrated his 29th birthday in isolation as he entered the league’s protocols.

The Bucks sniper had tested positive for the virus during the 2020 Orlando Bubble as well. However, the Bucks squad did try to make Pat’s day special, sending him their wishes.

Wishing PC a very Happy Birthday, Khris Middleton said,

“One of the best teammates I’ve ever had, one of the best dudes, hopefully, he gets with us soon, and he’s well.”

Mamukelashvili commented,

“We got chicken and waffles man, but I’m going to eat your portion too. Don’t worry, I gotta get in the weight room. So just want to wish you success and happiness in this new year.”

The reigning Finals MVP Giannis, while wishing PC wanted to know how old had he turned.

While some of his other teammates believed he was either lifting weights or on his Ipad on his birthday.

The Bucks are currently the third seed in the eastern conference, having lost their last two games. Thus they would want their sniper PC to return to the lineup soon.