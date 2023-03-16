Ja Morant, Who Allegedly Livestreamed From a Strip Club Holding a Gun, Finds an Ally in Tyreek Hill While Facing Court of Public Opinion

The NFL player group is like a brotherhood. Many players form bonds with others that transcend even familial bonds, even if they play on rival teams. Sometimes, this even extends to players from other sports. Like when Miami Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill defended NBA star Ja Morant, for his recent trip to a strip club, and the controversies that came with that visit.

Ja Morant found himself in the midst of an investigation after he live-streamed himself on Instagram. from a strip club, holding a gun. Though the police haven’t charged him yet, he was suspended by the NBA for eight games without pay, for engaging in “conduct detrimental to the league”. Morant subsequently apologized for his actions. However, he is still being tried in the court of public opinion.

Tyreek Hill seems angry at people trying to drag Ja Morant through the mud

Photos of Ja Morant at the strip club hit social media recently. Almost everyone in the NFL and NBA community is now talking about him and his trip. However, Tyreek Hill seems to think this discussion is an unwarranted intrusion into Morant’s life. Moreover, he made his feelings very clear when NFL HoF Shannon Sharpe shared the photos on Twitter.

The message was short and straightforward. “y’all going to (sic) far with this 😒“, he wrote. The Miami star seems to be rather upset that the 23-year-old point guard is being crucified for his mistake, even after he appears to have paid the price for it, quite literally. Only time will tell if the sporting community will start hounding Hill for defending Morant.

y’all going to far with this 😒 https://t.co/wuTpJIZmlL — Ty Hill (@cheetah) March 12, 2023

This is Ja Morant’s third run-in with the law during his career

Morant is widely considered to be a nice person, who doesn’t usually intend on crossing people. However, it seems he does get into trouble sometimes, and often on a serious note. Apart from this misadventure, Morant has had two previous issues in the past. One includes punching a 17-year-old boy in the head, while the other one involves threatening the head of security at a mall in Memphis.

Though Morant seems truly apologetic for his actions, his record seems to point to another incident happening in the future. It will be really interesting to watch how the NBA handles the situation if Morant gets in trouble yet again. Will his reckless nature cost him his career? Will the NBA community be robbed of a potential superstar?

