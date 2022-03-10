“This 15 year onslaught amuses me. I have never once said anything negative about Charles Barkley” : Skip Bayless puts out a video reading instances of Chuck saying he wanted to physically hurt the First Take presenter

Skip Bayless makes enemies out of everyone – people he speaks to, and the ones he avoids.

Charles Barkley and Skip Bayless have had beef for a decade and a half. Ever since Chuck entered the presenting world, they have been at loggerheads with each other. While not talking to each other directly, shots have been taken on their respective outlets.

While Skip stuck to his usual snide self and demeaning comments, Chuck took it a step further to say he would like to “kill” the man. Now while that is open for interpretation, it seemed like he was threatening a senior citizen. While Skip has attacked people with words, he’s never actually openly said he would beat up or maim someone.

Barkley did take it too far, and Skip has every right to be offended, scared, and concerned. But he should also note that what goes around, comes around. He does the same thing sans the threat of physical abuse to every player that has put on a Lakers uniform. He is a San Antonio Spurs fan, but that doesn’t give him the right to berate anyone associated with the purple and gold.

This 15-year onslaught has amazed me, it has amused me. To my knowledge, I’ve never said or written anything negative about Charles. https://t.co/YGG9q8rvca — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) March 10, 2022

Skip Bayless and his shock-value brand of journalism were bound to get caught out someday – Charles Barkley and his hatred for the man proves the point

Skip’s last name should be Baseless because all he does is shout. He is a 70-year-old man obsessed with LeBron James and makes it a point to watch all their games just to tweet out each time something negative happens. A man who’s never played professional basketball gets paid millions to launch a barrage of tweets the second something doesn’t go right.

Clickbait works for certain things, and when done tastefully. But Skip genuinely believes each word he puts out. It is no wonder Barkley hates him because there is nothing likable about him. At his age, Skip should be playing with his grandchildren on a farm. Kudos to him for hustling even at 70. The hustle is impressive, his journalism, not.

Magic defends “Westbrick.” Now on @undisputed — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) March 10, 2022

The fact that he tweets this two hours before putting out a 5-minute long video about him complaining that someone is out to get him is crazy. He knows Charles is bluffing – he is doing exactly what Skip’s been doing for a while. But yet he goes on to make content on how he cannot fathom how someone doesn’t like him while doing the same to the players.

