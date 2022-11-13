HomeSearch

Stone Cold Steve Austin Reveals An Undying Love for Kobe Bryant by Purchasing $190 Sneakers

Jeet Pukhrambam
|Published 13/11/2022

Images sourced from USA Today Sports

Stone Cold Steve Austin, the pro-wrestling legend recently appeared on an episode of Sneaker Shopping. He took his time to tell countless tales and to pick out a selection of Air Jordans, however, he also specifically talked about Kobe Bryant and asked for his shoes.

That is the ultimate sign of respect. When you go out of your way to honor a legendary athlete. Steve Austin, in his own right, has cemented a place in American sports folklore. He is a legend.

The episode itself gave us a wonderful insight into Austin. But it is his gesture towards the end that has warmed our hearts and is the basis of this story.

Stone Cold Steve Austin showed love to Kobe Bryant

At the checkout, Steve is asked if he got everything and he replies, ” Yeah I did but they were gonna show me something from Kobe.”. The cashier hands out a pair of Kobe Undefeated Protro 5s and Steve’s immediate response is, “see these are cool”.

He talks about how Kobe was an inspiration to so many people and without a second thought, he picked up a pair.

He also spoke rather highly of him and says that Bryant was his all-time favorite player.

This Twitter reaction sums up our emotions right now.

And in case you wanted a pair for yourself, you can get the Kobe Undefeated 5 Protro right here.

The connection between Bryant and the world

The two while being from different backgrounds were familiar with each other. Kobe’s influence transcended sport. And upon his demise, Stone Cold had this to say,

“This is a tragic event, which I’m still having a hard time processing, and I’m still thinking about it, and it definitely completely rocked my world along with my wife and everybody worldwide because of the amount of respect, love, and everybody revered Kobe Bryant. And, man, he transcended the sport of basketball, he transcended sports, and he was larger than life.”

We love the heartfelt gesture that Steve Austin gave to Kobe Bryant. And it feels as though his remembrance will echo throughout eternity.

