Stone Cold Steve Austin Reveals An Undying Love for Kobe Bryant by Purchasing $190 Sneakers

Stone Cold Steve Austin, the pro-wrestling legend recently appeared on an episode of Sneaker Shopping. He took his time to tell countless tales and to pick out a selection of Air Jordans, however, he also specifically talked about Kobe Bryant and asked for his shoes.

That is the ultimate sign of respect. When you go out of your way to honor a legendary athlete. Steve Austin, in his own right, has cemented a place in American sports folklore. He is a legend.

The episode itself gave us a wonderful insight into Austin. But it is his gesture towards the end that has warmed our hearts and is the basis of this story.

Also read: ’Wonder the Perception if Michael Jordan Played With Shaquille O’Neal”: Kobe Bryant Once Beefed With Phil Jackson on Twitter

Stone Cold Steve Austin showed love to Kobe Bryant

At the checkout, Steve is asked if he got everything and he replies, ” Yeah I did but they were gonna show me something from Kobe.”. The cashier hands out a pair of Kobe Undefeated Protro 5s and Steve’s immediate response is, “see these are cool”.

He talks about how Kobe was an inspiration to so many people and without a second thought, he picked up a pair.

.@steveaustinBSR showed love to Kobe on the latest episode of “Sneaker Shopping” FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/RrjKu8PqUl pic.twitter.com/qfpRVa8qAs — Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) November 8, 2022

He also spoke rather highly of him and says that Bryant was his all-time favorite player.

Stone Cold Steve Austin says Kobe Bryant is his all time favorite player. and buys some of his shoes. “Kobe was such an inspiration to so many people”@steveaustinBSR 🐐 pic.twitter.com/dBAlRqP4a1 — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) November 7, 2022

This Twitter reaction sums up our emotions right now.

Stone Cold Steve Austin being a Kobe Bryant fan >>> — Mills the Gawd (@MillsTheGawd) November 8, 2022

And in case you wanted a pair for yourself, you can get the Kobe Undefeated 5 Protro right here.

Also read: Phil Jackson ‘lost all respect’ for Kobe Bryant in 2003-04 for a very controversial reason

The connection between Bryant and the world

The two while being from different backgrounds were familiar with each other. Kobe’s influence transcended sport. And upon his demise, Stone Cold had this to say,

“This is a tragic event, which I’m still having a hard time processing, and I’m still thinking about it, and it definitely completely rocked my world along with my wife and everybody worldwide because of the amount of respect, love, and everybody revered Kobe Bryant. And, man, he transcended the sport of basketball, he transcended sports, and he was larger than life.”

Steve Austin Talks The Untimely Passing Of NBA Great Kobe Bryant https://t.co/dGozDvQzdG pic.twitter.com/tATjoOOONC — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) January 29, 2020

We love the heartfelt gesture that Steve Austin gave to Kobe Bryant. And it feels as though his remembrance will echo throughout eternity.

Also read: Having Fined Shaquille O’Neal for Birth of His Child, Phil Jackson Failed at His Attempt to Penalize Kobe Bryant for Being Late