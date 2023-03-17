“Anthony Davis Couldn’t Have Played 7 Games?”: Chris Broussard Slams Lakers’ 8x All-Star For No Show in Rockets Loss

Feb 28, 2023; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) walks toward the bench during the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers caught a massive L in Houston on Wednesday when they should have dealt with the 17-51 Rockets team with their second unit. Nonetheless, at this point in time, when they have to avoid the Play-ins, they should not have thought of playing without Anthony Davis.

That’s precisely what they did. The Rockets ended up beating them 114-110, and they lost the chance of making it to the .500 mark and are now 34-36 at 10th in the West when they easily could be right behind the Warriors at seventh.

And Chris Broussard thinks this loss might cost them at the end of the season.

Chris Broussard thrashes Anthony Davis for not playing 7 straight games

We are not too far away from the end of the 2022-23 regular season. The Lakers have 12 games to play. Only four of those are against teams that are not contending to reach the Playoffs.

That is why veteran Fox Sports analyst, Chris Broussard is wondering why Anthony Davis couldn’t have played 7 games when he had played 6 straight.

Reasonable question. If they are really contending for a championship, they will have a series or two that go to Game 7s. The Lakers must consider these games as Playoffs games, or else they are going nowhere.

The Lakers made a big mistake by not playing Anthony Davis in last night’s loss to Houston. https://t.co/yV3rUGRS1c — Chris Broussard (@Chris_Broussard) March 16, 2023

