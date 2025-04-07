Sony’s $500,000 Gamble Made Kobe Bryant Ditch Rap Group and Go Solo

Feb 21, 2016; Chicago, IL, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Kobe Bryant (24) speaks to the members of the media before an NBA game against the Chicago Bulls at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Basketball wasn’t Kobe Bryant’s only love. The Lakers legend had a deep affection for the language, art, and, like his star Lakers teammate Shaquille O’Neal, rap music. In his adolescent and young adult years, he dabbled in writing rhymes. It started off as a hobby and developed into something greater. He initially began in an underground rap group. But, Sony Entertainment took a $500,000 gamble on the NBA prospect to pursue a solo career.

Bryant was a savant in the hip-hop culture. His love for music led him to join an underground rap group called ‘Cheizaw’ as early as 1992. Bryant didn’t gain significant recognition in his music carer until he reached the NBA.

Legendary record executive Steve Stoute signed the rap group to a deal with Sony Entertainment during Bryant’s second season. The record label had intentions of capitalizing on the young Lakers star’s popularity. As a result, they pushed Bryant to pursue a solo career, which he eventually agreed upon.

Sony invested $500,000 on Bryant’s debut album ‘Visions’. The project contained features from figures such as 50-Cent, Nas, and Tyra Banks. However, the album never hit the shelves.

The album was on the verge of release but never became accessible to the public. Bryant and Sony had ‘creative differences’ and couldn’t see eye-to-eye regarding the album’s release. Shortly after, Sony released Bryant and the album never hit the stores.

Steve Stout discusses Bryant’s rap career

By no means did Bryant value his rap career over basketball. But, he didn’t view it simply as a hobby in his free time either. Stoute, the man who signed Bryant to Sony, offered his home to the Lakers star to stay at while working on music. His work ethic stood out to the music executive.

“I learned a lot about discipline from the young man,” Stoute said. “I thought I was pretty disciplined but then I seen another level to it with him.”

Bryant stayed with Stoute for six weeks during the offseason following his second season. During that time Bryant would work out, then have a multi-hour film session, followed by studio time with Stoute. The diligence of the 18-year-old to work so tirelessly resonated strongly with Stoute.

Bryant made a lasting impression on every person he met. His music career didn’t take off the way Stout and Sony would’ve liked. However, it doesn’t take away from the work ethic and talent Bryant had in hopes of attaining his goals in the music industry.