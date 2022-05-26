“Giannis Antetokounmpo walked out on Malika Andrews, he is team Rachel Nichols!”: When the Bucks superstar didn’t take kindly to the ESPN reporter’s interview question

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the last person to throw shade and attitude, however, if you do him wrong he will. He did that to Malika Andrews.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the league’s most humble players. The fact that he still acts jubilant at the smallest kind gesture says a lot. Coming from the streets of Greece, Giannis’ story in the NBA is nothing short of spectacular.

He recently made the All-NBA first team for the fourth time in a row. The most ever of any player. He is also the only player other than Michael Jordan to make an All-NBA and All-defensive team four times!

The sheer number of accolades he has racked up in the last five years is nothing short of brilliant. Despite that, his playoff performances have only improved in the last two years.

So what happens when a young reporter asks a bizarrely worded question to elicit a response?

Giannis walks out on Malika Andrews. Maybe he is team Rachel Nichols?

When Malika Andrews grilled Giannis about the lack of playoff experience after their 2019 ECF exit, Giannis promptly decided to walk off from the interview, instead of answering the question.

The reason for doing so? Simple, Minutes after the Bucks were eliminated, Andrews posted this.

With the Bucks season ending abruptly two wins shy of the NBA Finals, a source close to Giannis Antetokounmpo tells ESPN that a Finals run in 2020 could tip the scales for Giannis to sign with Milwaukee long term. @espn story: https://t.co/Qkrbn6ffK9 — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) May 26, 2019

Antetokounmpo handed her the NBA Championship during an interview to make her feel a part of the win. That is the kind of niceness that we like to see.

The fact that Malika asked that question despite knowing what she posted just meant she was looking for more information and perhaps a follow-up. All we know is that Antetokounmpo has since won a title and is the reigning Finals MVP!

