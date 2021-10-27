“This dude getting a $100M to sit at home, and I’m working like a dog down here for peanuts”: Charles Barkley throws some shots at John Wall for sitting out games for the Houston Rockets 

Inside the NBA analyst, Charles Barkley roasts guard John Wall for not playing and sitting at home while getting paid 47M for the same.

The Houston Rockets are off to a poor 1-2 start season. However, that is not surprising. After trading away James Harden, the Rockets hit the rebuild switch and will be the bottom feeders of the league for the next few years.

Moreover, they will hope to get some high draft picks and pick potential superstars to pair up with the young core of Jalen Green, Christian Wood, Kevin Porter Jr. However, one player who does not fit the Rockets’ timeline is veteran guard John Wall.

Though the 31-year-old is fit now, he doesn’t suit up for the Rockets as both parties have agreed to not play and risk injury while they try to find a new destination for Wall. Inside the NBA analyst Charles Barkley had a few things to say about this:

“This dude getting a hundred million dollars to sit at home and I’m working like a dog down here for peanuts”

Although there is some truth to what Chuck is saying, it’s a bit rich coming from Charles Barkley. According to reports, Chuck earns $1.5 million as salary as an analyst on Inside the NBA.

Moreover, his ‘working’ is watching basketball and talking about it later, something all NBA fans do with friends and family. In the process, he earns millions. So, his ‘peanuts’ are a little bit better than the common man’s peanuts.

What’s next in store for John Wall?

When John Wall entered the NBA with the Wizards back in 2010, expectations were sky-high. He was the No. 1 overall pick of the draft and was seen as one of the best point guard prospects for quite some time.

The 5x All-Star was blindingly fast and freakishly athletic, along with an exceptional handle. He was an excellent defender at his position, and also had the playmaking ability of the highest order.

So, when he arrived at the Rockets, he came with a lot of expectations. However, the partnership between John Wall and Houston hasn’t worked out quite as expected. As a result, the two parties have mutually agreed to eventually part ways. Till then, Wall would be a Rocket but will not step on the court. However, Wall will still practice, be at home games, and travel with the team.

John Wall talks about this agreement –

“Being with the (Rockets) organization, talking to Rafael, talking to coach Silas, we just all came together and felt this was the best decision for both parties. It wasn’t easy. It was tough.”

“My job here is to be like a mentor, be a leader. To try and teach these young guys how the NBA goes, and be a support system throughout the whole season.”

The biggest problem with finding a new destination is his huge contract. He is set to receive 91M over the next two years. Usually, in such situations, the player and team agree to a buy-out. However, Rockets have made it clear they will not be pursuing that option.

Moreover, Wall is not that max contract player anymore. So, it will be hard for the Rockets to find a new destination for him. Hopefully, they find a quick solution to this dilemma. Else, the phrase ‘Houston, we got a problem’ might just turn out to be true.