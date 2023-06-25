Years After Rapping With Kevin Durant, LeBron James Shouted Out Bronny And Bryce James During ‘4 Bar Friday’

Apart from his obvious love for basketball, LeBron James has several interests. One of them being his love for hip-hop and rap. The King is a huge fan of the genre and even dabbled in the rap game himself back in 2010 with the song It Ain’t Easy. The song, which featured Kevin Durant delved into LeBron’s struggles. It wasn’t his best performance on the mic, but his love for rap endeavored. And, nine years later, in 2019, James participated in “4 Bar Friday”, hyping up himself and his sons Bronny James and Bryce James.

“4 Bar Friday” was a social media movement popularized by NBA superstar Damian Lillard. A successful rapper himself, Dame D.O.L.L.A. encouraged the movement, which allowed aspiring rappers and artists to share their original four-bar rap verses on platforms like Instagram and Twitter. All one had to do was use the hashtag #4BarFriday and showcase their lyricism.

In 2019 LeBron James participated in “4 Bar Friday” sharing verses hyping up his sons

LeBron James is quite a social media influencer and is quite active on Instagram. Known for starting and jumping on new trends, The King has amassed quite a following over the years. And, with over 156 million followers, when he posts something it usually catches on very fast.

Well, back in 2019, LeBron’s followers got to see him participate in the social media trend #4BarFriday. Much like the four-time NBA Champion’s favorite day, Taco Tuesday, “4 Bar Friday” used the last of the weekdays to promote up-and-coming rappers via social media.

However, as King James displayed, it was a trend that wasn’t just limited to underground artists. In what would now be considered a rare occurrence today, LeBron spits his four-bar rap verse, giving a huge shout-out to his mother Gloria James, and his two sons, Bronny and Bryce.

“Was dubbed King James before I even had a throne to sit on. Momma knew I was a star before I had a bit of spit on. Two young ones now, you know I can’t let them down. Striving for greatness till all three of us wear a crown.”

While he still needs to work on his vocals, The King is quite a decent lyricist. And, given his involvement in the rap industry and the friends he’s made, Bron has made several suggestions to rappers. All of which he was clowned for.

King James announced plans to release his own album back in 2021

LeBron clearly has a huge connection to the genre of hip-hop and rap. So, in 2021 he announced his intentions to release his own album. Granted he confirmed he has no interest in rapping himself, but rather get some of his more talented friends on some tracks. After all, The King has been spotted hanging out with several major artists over the years.

From Drake to Lil Wayne, there are plenty of superb rappers that the Lakers star can get on his album.

It’s now 2023 and Bron has yet to share any more information regarding this album. Nevertheless, fans will be waiting with baited breath for any news surrounding it.