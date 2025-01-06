“This Is Going Pat Riley’s Way”: Jimmy Butler and Miami Heat Boss Entwined in an Alpha Male Battle, Says Lou Williams

The talk of the NBA currently is the battle between Heat star Jimmy Butler and executive Pat Riley. The two haven’t seen eye-to-eye as of late, with emotions heightened following Butler’s public trade request. Unlike other general managers and executives, historically, Riley’s got his way. As of right now, the trend is continuing but former Clippers star Lou Williams believes there’s a high possibility Butler can swing things in his favor.

Williams took to FanDuel TV’s Run It Back to share his opinion on the drama in Miami. He noted that Riley and Butler are engaged in a battle for dominance. However, only one person can come out the victor. He said,

“It’s always been Pat Riley’s way or the highway. Right now, this is going Pat Riley’s way. If Jimmy Butler forces a way out, this goes Jimmy’s way. It looks like this is gonna be a tug of war of who wants to be right.”

Butler has made it clear that he is no longer happy in Miami. His true desire is for the team to trade him to another destination. There has been speculation regarding teams on Butler’s preferred destinations but he put that to bed with his comments. His desire to leave Miami is so strong that he’d rather play for any of the 29 other teams according to Shams Charania and Brian Windhorst. However, the team doesn’t have the obligation to trade Butler.

Right now Riley has all the control of Butler’s situation, which indicates things are going his way. According to Williams, if Butler forces his way out, he’d gain some street cred in and around the league. That isn’t necessarily the truth for any destination Riley sends Butler to. There is still an outcome where Riley comes out as the winner even if he trades Butler.

Pat Riley has the control

As much as Butler wants to receive a new lucrative contract, he also wants to compete for a championship. Riley could be extremely petty by trading Butler to a destination where he can’t compete in high-stakes basketball.

That would only further frustrate the six-time All-Star. However, the likelihood of this is low due to Butler’s massive contract, as he’s earning just under $49 million this season.

Competitive teams that have been connected to Butler are the Suns, Warriors, Mavericks, and Rockets. The Heat are in the business of remaining competitive and will look for the best offer even if it comes from a team not a part of this list.