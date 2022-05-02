“This is going to be LeBron James’ league in a little while!”: What Tim Duncan Told The Cavs Superstar After Sweeping Them in 2007

LeBron James was swept in his first NBA Finals. Spurs legend, Tim Duncan, told the Cavs superstar he would dominate for years to come.

LeBron James has been the phenomenon that has come to defy the National Basketball Association over the last decade. His influence and prowess were unmatched in the 2010s.

LeBron made eight straight trips to the finals and even capped off the 2020 season by winning his 4th title. Before making the league his own domain, he was a young star eager to prove himself.

The biggest moment that came early in his career is undoubtedly the point where he made the NBA Finals with a relatively unknown roster.

The 2007 Cavs team that made the NBA Finals was held together by the glue that was LeBron James.

Also read: “LeBron James and Shaq are the only two above Giannis Antetokounmpo”: The Bucks need the reigning Finals MVP to fire on all cylinders against the Celtics

Tim Duncan praises LeBron James and tells him the league is his for years to come

We did say the 2007 Cavs team was not good. They were so bad, in fact, that they got swept by a dominant San Antonio Spurs team.

As the series ended Tim Duncan and LeBron James met post-game and exchanged words of felicitations and praise for each other.

Duncan told James that the league was his for years to come and that he should do what he keeps doing. He also cheekily added, “I appreciate you giving it (NBA Title) to us this year!”

“This is gonna be your league.” With LBJ passing Tim Duncan for No. 2 in all-time playoff wins on Saturday, we look back at the moment the two superstars shared after the 2007 NBA Finals. pic.twitter.com/zYMurnDBrF — NBA History (@NBAHistory) August 24, 2020

Also read: “LeBron James is so f**king easy to play, he’s got no moves!”: When Dennis Rodman called out Lakers superstar for not having a deep bag of moves