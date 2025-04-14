mobile app bar

“He Caused So Much More Pain on So Many More People”: Shannon Sharpe Reacts to Kyren Lacy’s Death

Reese Patanjo
Published

Shannon Sharpe, Kyren Lacy

Shannon Sharpe (L), Kyren Lacy (R); Credit – USA TODAY Sports

If you haven’t heard about it, the Kyren Lacy situation is absolutely heartbreaking and tragic. The former LSU wide receiver reportedly took his own life while being pursued by police during a car chase. This followed criminal charges in Louisiana stemming from a fatal car accident, where Lacy struck and killed a 78-year-old man on December 17th.

Lacy was charged with negligent homicide, felony hit-and-run, and reckless vehicle operation. Then, yesterday, after a heated exchange with a family member that led him to fire a gun into the ground, a police chase began. Following a crash, Lacy died by suicide. He was only 24.

Former NFL tight end Shannon Sharpe reacted to the tragic situation on an episode of Nightcap, but chose to approach it from a different perspective. He suggested that Lacy probably believed this was his only way out — but in doing so, he may have left even more people hurting.

“Sometimes people just want to get out and end the pain,” Sharpe acknowledged.

“But what he did is he left more pain. Because he left his mom and his dad and his siblings, if he has those, uncles and aunts. Imagine the pain that they’re in. He’s trying to relieve his pain, and he caused so much more pain on so many more people,” he continued.

It’s a thoughtful perspective coming from Sharpe. Lacy’s family is devastated over what transpired yesterday. And our hearts go out to them. He seemed like a bright kid who had the potential to play in the NFL. It’s truly unfortunate. 

Former LSU Tiger Jayden Daniels took to Instagram to pour his heart out over the loss of his former teammate. The two were quite close, as Daniels shared personal clips of them hanging out in the dorms together. In total, he posted nine separate photos and videos on his story.

Lacy was a projected top-50 pick in this year’s NFL Draft. But it serves as a reminder that you never truly know what someone might be going through.

In the end, we should all keep Shannon Sharpe’s words in mind when facing difficult times. We all have people in our lives who care about us — whether it’s family, friends, or even a neighbor we see often. They may not always show it, but they want us to be here for as long as we can. Suicide is never the answer.

Post Edited By:Samnur Reza

