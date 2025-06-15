“Each Day I Try To Live Up To the Example He Set”: Tom Brady Pens Emotional Note For His Dad On Father’s Day

Tom Brady is a man of principles, and for him, it was his dad who helped instill those values. As Father’s Day arrives, the GOAT decided to honor his dad on Instagram.

Father’s Day is an important holiday in our society. Coming just a month after Mother’s Day, it can sometimes be overlooked. And while it’s essential to recognize motherhood and all that moms do, it’s equally important to celebrate fathers.

That’s why Brady shared an emotional message for his dad, thanking him for all the life lessons. The former NFL QB posted a collage of photos with Brady Sr. and added a heartfelt caption — one that even brought tears to some people’s eyes, as seen in the comments.

“Happy Father’s Day to my dad, who taught me everything about what it means to be a father. And to all the Dads out there that who are great role models to their kids. My dad has always been my biggest supporter, my best friend, and my number one teacher, not just in sports but in life,” Brady wrote.

“The values he passed on to our family – hard work, integrity, compassion, and unconditional love, shaped me in every way. Each day I try to live up to the example he set: to be present and to make sure my kids know how much I love and care about them. I’m grateful for every moment and it’s a pleasure watching these three beautiful angels grow up!” he added.

The emotional message was nice to read, and it shows how close Brady has always been to his father. Also, it showed how he strives to be a good father to his children because of the example his dad set.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady)

Thomas Brady Sr. rarely gets brought up when we talk about the NFL legend. But he raised a good son who had his head on straight. And that’s all most parents are trying to do at the end of the day.

To further celebrate the day, Brady also reacted to a resurfaced video from his playing days. It perfectly captures how he views his father. In the clip, he was asked who his hero was, and he got emotional while answering.

“I think my dad is my hero because he’s someone that I look up to every day. And, uh, my dad,” Brady said as his eyes welled up with tears.

Brady reaction to old Fathers Day clip pic.twitter.com/6Pgc0UyqB5 — Semper (@Semper152892) June 15, 2025

The clip still makes its rounds all these years later because it was such an authentic moment. Reflecting on it now, this is what Brady wrote.

“Meant it then and mean it more than ever today. HFD dad ilysm,” Brady captioned.

All in all, it was a heartfelt message that Brady penned to show his father some love. Brady Sr. must be proud. He’s the kind of son most dads dream of when they hope their kids take up sports.

With 7 Super Bowls, 5 Super Bowl MVPs, and 3 regular-season MVPs, Brady has etched his name in the annals of NFL history. However, it’s clear that even without this illustrious career, he would’ve been just as loved and supported. And that’s even more meaningful than all of Brady’s accolades.