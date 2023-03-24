“This is Just Dumb LOL”: Marlon Humphrey Mocks Kawhi Leonard For Driving $15000 Chevy Tahoe

Baltimore Ravens’ Marlon Humphrey and Los Angeles Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard could be two of the most different people on the planet.

The NFL star defender likes to have his say on everything beyond Football. Whereas NBA superstar Leonard has a shy personality and doesn’t even talk about basketball more than he is asked.

And it looks like they go the same way in car shopping as well. The 2x NBA champ drove a 1997 Chevy Tahoe until 2016 when he was playing for the San Antonio Spurs and was on a contract close to $100 million.

The Klaw had a simple answer when asked about it, “it runs, and it’s paid off.” That just about sums up his grounded nature. However, Humphrey thought it to be rather “dumb.”

Marlon Humphrey thinks it’s dumb that Kawhi Leonard drove a $15000 car

The $11 million worth Ravens defender might have a long career ahead of him, having made 3x Pro Bowl selections in 6 years since his draft. But does it give a free pass to call an $80 million-worth man, who is one of the NBA’s Greatest-75 players of all-time, dumb? Well, Marlon thinks so.

Nothing humble about this. This is actually just dumb lol https://t.co/TktMLQJIV7 — marlonhumphrey.eth (@marlon_humphrey) March 22, 2023

If it satisfies the talkative Ravens cornerback, Leonard does have a Rolls-Royce Cullinan and a Porsche and lives in a Mansion in LA that is a couple million worth more than Humphrey.

Chevy could have had some sentiments attached to it for Leonard

It might have been just a $15000 car for somebody but Kawhi drove from his college days to his nationwide super stardom. So, there must be a sentiment attached to it.

The 5x All-Star might not want to even share it with this sick world that has people like Humphries in it. Maybe he has had memories of his family in it.

Knowing that his father was killed in front of their family-owned car wash, maybe that car could have been a gift from him. So, whatever irked the NFL star to say what he said, his delivery could not have been any dumber.