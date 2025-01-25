“This Is Just Stupid”: Jimmy Butler’s Agent Denies His Star Client Made Team Wait on Tarmac For Hours

The Miami Heat have suspended Jimmy Butler once again, this time a two-game penalty for missing the team’s flight and “insubordinate conduct.” A later report alleged that the six-time All-Star made the Heat wait on the tarmac for several hours only to no-show after assuring the team he’d be there. Butler’s agent, Bernard Lee, was quick to refute these claims, though.

Lee took to X to vehemently deny any accusations regarding Butler’s misconduct. “This is just stupid and not that it needs to be said but 1000 pct did not happen,” he tweeted. This came after former big man Channing Frye shared what he had heard on the situation. Frye relayed,

“The [Heat] waited for him on the tarmac for several hours, not knowing where he was. And he said to them, ‘Oh, I’ll meet you there.’”

This is just stupid and not that it needs to be said but 1000 pct did not happen. Also while I’m here I’ll ask, who lifted the all of us agreed upon Tim Hardaway radio embargo and how did I miss that memo? https://t.co/6VeLTaZwMW — Bernard Lee (@BernieoLee) January 25, 2025

While Butler’s agent has dismissed the most recent story surrounding the 35-year-old, few would put it past Butler to pull this kind of stunt, considering his current relationship with the Heat. The lockdown forward has played in just 25 games for Miami this season, posting the worst numbers of his six-year tenure in South Beach. The situation between Butler and Miami’s front office has only grown more heated in recent weeks, with little signs of slowing down.

After once being revered as a franchise cornerstone, Butler has been the franchise’s main issue this season as Miami attempts to keep its playoff streak alive. With his exit a near certainty, a Butler trade would likely kickstart a busy trade deadline for the rest of the association.

Suspense continues to build surrounding Butler trade

Jimmy Butler was incredibly transparent with his trade request, letting everyone who will listen know that he doesn’t plan to finish his tenure with the Heat. There’s no doubt Miami’s front office has been working to make a deal happen, but the star wing’s $50 million cap hit isn’t exactly easy to move. There are only a handful of teams that could reasonably match Butler’s max contract, namely the Suns with Bradley Beal and the Bucks with Khris Middleton.

It seems as if a deal will come to fruition in the coming weeks, but for now, Butler’s heated feud with his current team likely won’t be burning out. After being hit with a fresh suspension following another lengthy absence, Butler doesn’t appear to be in the Heat’s future plans, either.

Instead, the franchise will likely do anything it can to bring back value for their disgruntled star, whose conduct has eroded his value due in recent weeks. At this point, Miami probably just wants to kick off a fresh start for the franchise, regardless of what the return is for the 14-year veteran.