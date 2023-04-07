Shaquille O’Neal’s 25-Year-Old Son Myles O’Neal Drops Insane New Project ‘Superficial’ On All Platforms

Shaquille O’Neal has 6 children, and all of them have done great for themselves. Out of all of them though, Myles O’Neal may be the most successful. After all, at the ripe old age of 25, the man has already been a model and had multiple appearances on TV shows. However, more than anything else, his biggest claim to fame is his talent as a DJ.

Now, his father, Shaquille O’Neal is a DJ too. However, many would argue that Myles is far, far better at the gig than daddy dearest ever will be. And as if to exemplify just that, Myles recently dropped a brand new project, the first of his own creation. And we have to say, it’s a good one.

Myles O’Neal drops ‘Superficial’

Myles has been a pretty high-profile DJ for some time now. However, if there is one thing he was missing, it was a project of his own, a song that he had made from scratch himself. But now, the man has just that. And frankly, it’s far better than what you’d expect from someone’s first time. Take a listen below.

We won’t lie. There have been countless different tracks that have gotten our heads bobbing in the past. But this song? Well, let’s just say, it has us all doing this dance constantly.

Jokes aside though, we couldn’t be happier for the young man. There are far too many 60-year-olds on the face of this planet who could have never hoped to have achieved as much as this man has already. And given just how driven he is, it’s only onwards and upwards from here. Congratulations Myles.

What did Myles O’Neal have to say about this project?

As you’d probably expect, Myles O’Neal wouldn’t just release a song without marketing it a little bit. There is always a little speech from the artist himself about what the project means to him, and how much hard work he put into it. And so, in the Instagram post below, you can find exactly that. Take a look.

You heard the man! Stream this song, share it, play it at parties when you’re the unofficial DJ, do absolutely everything with it…pause.