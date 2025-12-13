“Why Go to the NBA?”: Shaquille O’Neal Claims He’d Skip One-and-Done, Milk NIL to Build Wealth and Knowledge

College athletes nowadays often end up getting rich before being drafted. They can make it big and build a brand for themselves. Thank NIL for that. Some like it, some do not. But the old heads who criticize it today would have loved it for themselves back then as well. Most will not admit that now, but at least Shaquille O’Neal chooses to be honest about it.

O’Neal, in a recent interview, admitted that he would skip “one and done” if he were a star baller today. The term basically refers to athletes who play in college for just one year before declaring for the draft.

O’Neal couldn’t have done it anyway, since back when he was in college, being “one-and-done” simply wasn’t allowed. But the Lakers icon was speaking in the context of today’s players, and he made total sense.

NIL (Names, Image, and Likeness Rights) was introduced so that college players can make money from brand deals, endorsements, social media, and other events. Shaq’s all for it. In an interview with Dan Patrick, he admitted that he wouldn’t be “one and done”.

“Because, with this NIL stuff, I would definitely be at the top of the list, and I would milk that, and if you’re a top guy, I think you can make more than what these rookies are making on their contract,” O’Neal said.

Then, the legendary center also emphasized the importance of education. He has always been a huge advocate and earned multiple college degrees after becoming an NBA star himself. So, he would choose not to be “one and done” so that he could stay in college and also build knowledge.

“College is all about education, so I would try to get as much education when it comes to business as I can,” he added. “Let’s just say I’m making eight, nine, ten million dollars from NIL deals, I’m gonna stay.”

Build that wealth for three years and he’d come into the NBA already richer than many. Plus, he would also have a sense of what to do with the money, which is something a lot of athletes in the NBA struggle with.