Basketball

“This is the most disappointed I’ve been in my 34 years in the NBA”: Sacramento Kings coach Alvin Gentry was frustrated by his team’s losing performance against the Memphis Grizzlies

"This is the most disappointed I've been in my 34 years in the NBA": Sacramento Kings coach Alvin Gentry was frustrated by his team's losing performance against the Memphis
Mahendra Pratap Singh

Previous Article
"It's just like in real life" - Four time world champion sympathises with Lewis Hamilton's loss but sides with Max Verstappen
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"This is the most disappointed I've been in my 34 years in the NBA": Sacramento Kings coach Alvin Gentry was frustrated by his team's losing performance against the Memphis
“This is the most disappointed I’ve been in my 34 years in the NBA”: Sacramento Kings coach Alvin Gentry was frustrated by his team’s losing performance against the Memphis Grizzlies

The Sacramento Kings lost last night’s home game against the Memphis Grizzlies by 127-102. Kings…