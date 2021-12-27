“This is the most disappointed I’ve been in my 34 years in the NBA”: Sacramento Kings coach Alvin Gentry was frustrated by his team’s losing performance against the Memphis Grizzlies

The Sacramento Kings lost last night’s home game against the Memphis Grizzlies by 127-102. Kings head coach Alvin Gentry had some strong words to say in the post-game interview.

The Sacramento Kings are currently seeded 12th in the Western Conference. Not much is expected out of the Kings as the West is pretty stacked with good teams. But the last night’s blowout didn’t go well with the King’s coach.

Alvin Gentry seemed frustrated at the post-game interview, after the loss against the Grizzlies by 127-102. Gentry was named the interim head coach of the Kings after the previous head coach Luke Walton was fired due to a 6–11 start to this season.

Alvin said, “this is the most disappointed I’ve been in my 34 years in the NBA”. He further added, “We didn’t play hard, we didn’t compete. We didn’t guard the ball, we didn’t guard screen and rolls. We didn’t follow the game plan. No competitiveness whatsoever”.

“You gotta have self-pride”: Alvin Gentry

Coach Gentry puts the whole blame on the team’s performance as a whole. The Kings were pretty bad on defense last night, especially in the paint. They allowed 72 points in the paint, compared to the King’s 36. The Grizzlies had 10 more offensive rebounds than the Kings.

Not a single player from the squad scored 20 points. The King’s guard, De’Aaron Fox scored only 12 points in his return after missing nearly two weeks due to the NBA’s health and safety protocol.

By halftime, the game was close as the Kings were leading 50-49. But it was the 24-5 run by the Grizzlies in the 3rd quarter, which created problems for the home team.

A furious Gentry said, ” At some stage, there’s gotta be a sense of pride. Individual pride”. Clearly, the Kings don’t have any identity as a team. And it cannot be built overnight as the franchise has not seen playoffs since 2006. Both the team and the front office has a long way to go.

