Basketball

“Luke Walton had to go but that won’t solve Sacramento Kings’ issues.”: NBA analyst suggests that firing the Head Coach wouldn’t resolve any of Kings’ problems

"Luke Walton had to go but that won’t solve Sacramento Kings' issues.": NBA analyst suggests that firing the Head Coach wouldn't resolve any of Kings' problems
Akash Murty

Previous Article
"Third place out of reach for McLaren?": Kimi Raikkonen equals McLaren's points tally of last three races while latter competes against Ferrari
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Luke Walton had to go but that won’t solve Sacramento Kings' issues.": NBA analyst suggests that firing the Head Coach wouldn't resolve any of Kings' problems
“Luke Walton had to go but that won’t solve Sacramento Kings’ issues.”: NBA analyst suggests that firing the Head Coach wouldn’t resolve any of Kings’ problems

Sacramento Kings are in deep trouble even after firing their head coach. The team just…